Here the Huskies Go Again In Breaking In a New Cornerback

Finding a pair of new University of Washington starting cornerbacks wasn't supposed to be this difficult, hardly the Easter egg hunt in the fall it has become.

Yet Kalen DeBoer's football team has gone from last year's lockdown All-Pac-12 corners turned NFL starters in Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon, who gave up virtually nothing to the Husky opposition in 2021, to, well, the next guy plucked off the street.

The UW has turned to a never-ending cast of characters in an exhaustive series of auditions trying to replace them.

Next up is Jaivion Green, a young Texan who is expected to become starting cornerback No. 6 if all goes as planned, and the 10th different defensive back to open a game this season when the Huskies (5-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) meet the California Golden Bears (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday night in Berkeley.

Green's insertion into the lineup will give the UW its eighth different starting secondary in eight games. He brings something a little different to the competition than the others.

He's a true freshman.

Green would become the first one of his kind to start in the DeBoer era if he's in there at kickoff. Without question, he will get put through a passing wringer.

"When they know there's a young player out there, they know he's going to be tested and challenged just as every corner will in the country," Husky co-defensive coordinator William Inge acknowledged.

Husky Secondary Starters The UW has turned to a never-ending cast of defensive backs to pull starting assignments this season. If freshman Jaivion Green opens at Cal, he becomes the 10th different starter in the secondary. 10 Gallery 10 Images

For that matter Gordon didn't start for the UW until his second season as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and then he was replaced in the lineup after three games because he wasn't quite ready.

McDuffie started in his third game as a true freshman and came out of the lineup thereafter over three seasons only when he was injured.

The UW opened the season with a lot more experience at this position with grad transfer Jordan Perryman and sophomore Mishael Powell pegged for starting roles.

When those two came up injured, Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff urgently turned its attention to junior Julius Irvin, converting him mid-game from safety, and then to redshirt freshmen Davon Banks and Elijah Jackson, almost getting younger with each corresponding move.

Green, who will team with Perryman against Cal, has appeared in five games, one more than the NCAA allowance that enables players to preserve a season of eligibility. The Huskies needed him and couldn't hold back any longer.

The Houston product fills out a 6-foot-2, 202-pound frame, which is large for a corner. He has modest stats of 2 tackles and a pass break-up.

Ready or not, here he goes.

"The one thing we kept seeing was his performance," Inge said. "He's got a great skill set. He's long. He's athletic. He definitely prepares, we like to say, like a pro for a young guy.

"We think he's somebody who can give us a chance to win."

