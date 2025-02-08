Here's How Hatchett Brothers Were Reunited as Huskies
Normally a happy go lucky Husky, Landen Hatchett seems even more upbeat than usual these days.
The University of Washington center has his older brother Geirean back in town, in the locker room, maybe getting into a stance next to him on the offensive line, once the coaching staff begins weighing the merits of the available personnel and finding five starters.
It's a much anticipated Hatchett homecoming for them, with Landen positioned to become the Huskies' No. 1 center and his sibling returning after transferring to Oklahoma for a season, possibly to slide in next to him at one of the first-unit guard spots.
Older brother got the football family reunion going, surprising the younger Hatchett some.
"When the portal opened, he texted me and asked if there was any possibility if he could come back -- I think it was kind of both ways, ," Landen Hatchett said, of the roles they played when asked who initiated Geiran's return to Montlake. "Throughout the time he was there, I always texted and said, 'You can always come back if you want.' "
In the Hatchetts, the Huskies have a pair of former 4-star recruits from Ferndale, Washington, who are well-seasoned players now.
The 6-foot-2, 310-pound Landen Hatchett comes into the upcoming season with 22 games played, six of them starts this past year, coming at three different positions -- center, right guard and left guard.
Geirean Hatchet, who goes 6-foot-4 and an even 300 pounds, has 25 UW games under his belt, including four starts, all at right guard during the 2023 season. He was a blocking tight end at times on game day during 2022 for Kalen DeBoer's staff.
This past season, the older Hatchett played only briefly at Oklahoma, a school that recruited him out of high school, appearing in two games and starting one before suffering a season-ending hand injury.
While Geirean initiated the idea of himself coming back to Montlake, brother Landen acted as a go-between with Husky coach Jedd Fisch.
"Once it opened, we had the conversations and I talked to Fisch and they kind of got it rolling and here we are.," Landen said. "It kind of came out of nowhere for me a little bit. I know he's excited to be back and I'm excited."
In 2023, they were Husky teammates and briefly played in games together, the first time coming at Michigan State, with Landen at center and Geirean next to him at right guard.
When he was at Oklahoma, Geirean actually played his first game at center, replacing an injured teammate in the season opener.
An interesting thought: could the Hatchetts end up going head to head for playing time?
"Competition is always good," Landen Hatchett said with a smile. "I know he's more of a guard and I like to play more at center. So we'll see how that plays out. I'm just excited."
