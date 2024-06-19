Here's Where Husky Offensive Line Stands 5 Weeks from Fall Camp
At the outset of spring football, Jedd Fisch admitted his University of Washington offensive line would have been a big worry for him if he didn't have the transfer portal to find some reinforcements.
The new Husky football leader anticipated he would add four or five players up front.
Asked for a time frame for making all of this happen, Fisch expected his roster to be finalized by June 17, which was the first day of summer enrollment, which was Monday.
The results of this personnel mission are as follows: The Huskies added three new linemen in former Ohio State guard Enokk Vimahi, former Portland State center/guard D'Angalo Titialii and onetime Maryland offensive tackle Maximus McCree.
Vimahi started just one game for the Buckeyes in four seasons.
Titialii comes from the FCS level.
McCree has a junior-college football track record in Iowa, but appeared in just two Big Ten games for the Terrapins.
A fourth offensive lineman was picked up in 6-foot-2, 340-pound Logan Sagapolu, formerly of Miami and Oregon, but he's indicated the Huskies plan to convert him with all of that girth and low center of gravity into a defensive lineman.
This pales considerably in Power 4/5 exxperince to what went out the door to Ole Miss, which welcomed former Husky offensive guards Nate Kalepo and Julius Buelow, who were 15- and nine-game starters, respectively,; to Alabama, which picked up a new coach in Kalen DeBoer and his highly regarded former UW center Parker Brailsford, a 15-game starter; and even Oklahoma, which took ex-Husky offensive guard Geirean Hatchett, a four-game starter.
So with fall camp and entry into the Big Ten not far off, Fisch and staff apparently are banking on going heavy with inherited players, providing sophomore center Landen Hatchett and junior offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar come back from knee injuries fairly soon while having young guys such as freshman Paki Finau and redshirt freshmen Zach Henning and Soane Faasolo ready to play right away.
San Diego State transfer tackle Drew Azzopardi, the 6-foot-7, 315-pound sophomore, remains the only sure thing coming out of spring ball as a Husky starter to this point.
The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Titialii might be the key to all of this line horse-trading, either by stepping in at center for the recovering Hatchett -- who's exact return is uncertain -- or grabbing one of the No. 1 guard spots. Titialii played 32 games for his Big Sky team and started 28, including a 52-6 loss to the UW in 2022 at Husky Stadium, so he's experienced. Good and bad.
The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Viamahi is a former 4-star recruit from Hawaii who couldn't make it happen as a full-time starter at Ohio State, while the 6-foot-6, 290-pound McCree hasn't played since he was with Maryland in 2022 and regularly for three seasons since he was at the JC level.
Fisch's staff must know something about these new faces checking in to Montlake that others don't -- or else they've taken the stance of hoping and praying somehow things work out with the Husky offensive line this season.
