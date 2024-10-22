Left Tackle Max McCree Ruled Out of Huskies' Game at Indiana
Max McCree is out, Zach Durfee in, for the University of Washington football team's next foray deep into Big Ten Conference territory, which comes in Saturday's game against unbeaten and 13th-ranked Indiana in Bloomington.
McCree, a 6-foot-6, 295-pound junior who started the past four games at left offensive tackle, broke a thumb eight offensive plays into the Huskies' 40-16 loss at Iowa. After meeting with a surgeon during the recent bye week and not facing surgery, the one-time Maryland player apparently won't be able to recover in time to go against the Hoosiers (7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten), who are off to best start since 1967.
"Max I don't believe will be able to play,' UW coach Jedd Fisch said at his Monday media briefing.
For McCree, his injury is particularly disheartening because he was out of football for nearly two full seasons and had battled to put himself in position to play a meaningful role for the Huskies.
Soane Faasolo, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound redshirt freshman, who started the first three games at left tackle before getting banged up, will reclaim his spot, with 6-foot-5, 330-pound Kahlee Tafai, a fellow redshirt freshman, backing him and Drew Azzopardi, the starting right tackle for all seven games and a 6-foot-7, 315-pound sophomore, able to switch over if needed.
Durfee, a 6-foot-5, 256-pound junior who's started three games previously at edge rusher, returns to the lineup after injuring a toe and missing games against Northwestern and Iowa, and playing in a restricted role against Rutgers and Michigan.
"We do feel good about having Durfee back," Fisch said. "He's certainly been an impact player when he's played."
Among other Huskies trying to get back from injuries are senior tight end Quentin Moore and sophomore wide receiver Kevin Green Jr., who have been long-term absences with respective leg injuries.
Also, Fisch mentioned that junior running back Jonah Coleman, who had a season-low 9 carries against Iowa and was pulled because the game got out of hand and he's been taking a physical pounding, rested throughout the bye and should be able to carry a much heavier rushing load at Indiana.
