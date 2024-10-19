Midseason Report: By the Numbers, Husky Secondary Looks Accomplished
Once the University of Washington starting secondary emerged from the CFP national championship game against Michigan, the unit imploded. Cornerback Jabbar Muhammad transferred to Oregon, nickelback Mishael Powell wound up at Miami, safety Asa Turner headed to Florida and safety Dominique Hampton entered the NFL Draft, leaving cornerback Elijah Jackson to fend for himself.
Jackson subsequently lost his No. 1 job in spring practice to teammate Thaddeus Dixon, giving the Husky pass coverage team a complete transformation, which in most cases would have sounded alarms and encouraged opponents to throw on the UW nonstop.
Yet a funny thing happened this season on the way to an expected aerial assault on this restocked back row -- it got stingier rather than porous.
When the weekend began, these reconfigured Huskies ranked No. 1 nationally in passing yards allowed with 123 per game, just ahead of Texas, and No. 2 in passing efficiency at 91.71, just behind Texas.
Admittedly, the Huskies have played more run-oriented teams than not over the past month and will now turn their attention to dedicated throwing teams in Indiana, USC, Penn State and Oregon in the weeks ahead, which should be a true indicator of the pass-coverage talent at hand in Montlake.
"We're going to see a substantial difference in what we're defending," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "it's going to be a great responsibility and a great challenge for the defense continuing to play well."
Considering all of that, we'll give the UW secondary of senior safeties Kamren Fabiculanan and Cameron Broussard, redshirt freshman nickelback Jordan Shaw and corners Epheisans Prysock and Dixon, a junior and senior, respectively, a solid B+ grade -- with the ability to move up if they can defend well against bigger and better arms.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Fabiculanan is the unabashed leader of this quintet and has supplied the most memorable play so far, making a perfect break to intercept a Michigan pass intended for Colston Loveland, considered the nation's top tight end, to put a capper on a 27-17 victory.
He teams with the 6-foot-3, 193-pound Broussard, who's started five games after beating out junior Makell Esteen once the season began. His size and speed make him tough for opposing wide receivers to deal with. He was a first-team All-Big Sky selection in 2023.
Dixon, at 6-foot-1 and 186 pounds, consistently has been the most visible UW defender with an interception coming against Washington State in the Apple Cup and 6 pass break-ups.
The 6-foot-4, 193-pound Prysock, who was an All-Pac-12 honorable-mention selection for Arizona in 2023, has been quietly efficient, providing tight coverage.
That leaves the 6-foot-1, 173-pound Shaw, an Indiana transfer facing his old team this week, to deal with players in the slot and he's got 5 PBUs to show for it.
While they're all new starters for the UW this season, these five defensive backs form a fairly physical, sizable and savvy group who have an opportunity to show if they are, indeed, as special as their numbers so far indicate.
