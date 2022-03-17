Here's Proof Emeka Megwa Could Be Hard to Bring Down

Stunning photo of the redshirt freshman running back is deemed authentic by the school.

While everyone waits for the University of Washington football team to unveil Texas running back Emeka Megwa and put him on public display in practice and in games, someone offered a startling photogenic glimpse of Megwa this week.

He's been busy working.

Where normally he would be finishing up his senior year at one of the last two high schools he attended in Fort Worth, Megwa chose to graduate early and enroll at the UW last September. Arriving with an injury, he pulled limited duty in practice.

Megwa, 18, apparently has spent a lot of time in the weight room since getting to Seattle.

The photo of this 6-foot, 210-pound redshirt freshman ball carrier was so startling for someone so young, we went to the UW athletic department for verification it was authentic.

No photo shop here. It's the real deal. Muscles and all.

Opposing defenders might want to consider hitting him low this season. He could be hard to bring down.

Megwa is one of seven Husky running backs on scholarship, including four from Texas, but he carries the biggest reputation into upcoming spring practice, let alone the most defined physique.

He represents departed Husky coach Jimmy Lake's biggest recruiting get on his own time (quarterback Sam Huard committed under the Chris Petersen regime).

Announcing his decision on national CBS live streaming, Megwa picked the Huskies over Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Arizona State among his 37 scholarship offers.

He had his pick of weight rooms everywhere. Megwa appears to be very serious about his football. There's definitely photographic proof.

