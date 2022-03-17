Skip to main content

Here's Proof Emeka Megwa Could Be Hard to Bring Down

Stunning photo of the redshirt freshman running back is deemed authentic by the school.

While everyone waits for the University of Washington football team to unveil Texas running back Emeka Megwa and put him on public display in practice and in games, someone offered a startling photogenic glimpse of Megwa this week.

He's been busy working.

Where normally he would be finishing up his senior year at one of the last two high schools he attended in Fort Worth, Megwa chose to graduate early and enroll at the UW last September. Arriving with an injury, he pulled limited duty in practice. 

Megwa, 18, apparently has spent a lot of time in the weight room since getting to Seattle.

The photo of this 6-foot, 210-pound redshirt freshman ball carrier was so startling for someone so young, we went to the UW athletic department for verification it was authentic.

No photo shop here. It's the real deal. Muscles and all.

Opposing defenders might want to consider hitting him low this season. He could be hard to bring down. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Megwa is one of seven Husky running backs on scholarship, including four from Texas, but he carries the biggest reputation into upcoming spring practice, let alone the most defined physique.

He represents departed Husky coach Jimmy Lake's biggest recruiting get on his own time (quarterback Sam Huard committed under the Chris Petersen regime). 

Announcing his decision on national CBS live streaming, Megwa picked the Huskies over Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas and Arizona State among his 37 scholarship offers.

He had his pick of weight rooms everywhere. Megwa appears to be very serious about his football. There's definitely photographic proof.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Peyton Henry kicked a pair of field goals in a 28-14 win over USC in 2019.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 47): Time for Peyton Henry to Put Best Foot Forward

By Dan Raley1 hour ago
Frank Martin and Erik Stevenson shared a moment.
Basketball

Ex-Husky Stevenson Might Need New Team After Gamecocks Fire Coach

By Dan Raley22 hours ago
Brenno DeFeo (43) was a big-name recruit for the UW.
Husky Legends

Brenno DeFeo (1962-2002), James-Era RB, Loses Long Battle with Cancer

By Dan Raley23 hours ago
Maurice Heims leaves the field after the Apple Cup.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 45): Heims Has Traveled the Farthest to Play Husky Football

By Dan RaleyMar 16, 2022
Nick Harris will take over at center for the Browns after JC Tretter was released.
Husky Legends

Browns Cut Veteran Center, Expected to Give Job to Harris

By Dan RaleyMar 15, 2022
Jaden McDaniels was injured on Monday night in San Antonio.
Husky Legends

McDaniels, Stewart Sidelined in NBA Simultaneously by Injuries

By Dan RaleyMar 15, 2022
Terrell Brown was always on the attack for the UW.
Basketball

UW's Terrell Brown Named to NABC Second 5, Should Have Been Higher

By Dan RaleyMar 15, 2022
Carson Bruener and Jackson Sirmon celebrate a Stanford victory.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 42): Star Was born in Carson Bruener in 2021

By Dan RaleyMar 15, 2022