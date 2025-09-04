Inside The Huskies

How Former Huskies Fared in First Two Weeks of Season

Nearly four dozen ex-UW football players show up on rosters elsewhere.

Dan Raley

Former Husky Parker Brailsford (72) runs with the football for Alabama in its 31-17 loss to Florida State.
Former Husky Parker Brailsford (72) runs with the football for Alabama in its 31-17 loss to Florida State. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Parker Brailsford ran with the football for 13 yards last weekend when normally he just snaps it. Emeka Megwa no longer carries it -- he's a linebacker now. Sam Huard played for the first time in two seasons, taking the final snap of USC's 73-13 rout of Missouri State.

These were just some of the season-opening developments for 43 former University of Washington players (providing we didn't somehow miss one) now appearing on other college football rosters as portal transfers. Ten of them were starters, 19 were reserves and 14 didn't play.

Husky coach Jedd Fisch says his aim is to slow down the steady stream of departures that is anemic to nearly every FBS school these days.

"I love the fact in our program we are not going to be one where people come and go," he said. "We're working really hard for that to be the case."

Brailsford, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound center who started for the Huskies' 2023 national championship runner-up team, picked up a fumble after his Alabama quarterback was sacked and rumbled upfield with it to set up a field goal. It wasn't enough to prevent the Crimson Tide's 31-17 upset loss at Florida State.

Former Husky Emeka Megwa transferred to UNLV.
Former Husky Emeka Megwa transferred to UNLV. / UNLV

Megwa, carrying a more robust 6-foot, 220-pound frame, was a highly touted running back out of Texas who spent one season at the UW recovering from a serious high school knee injury and two seasons as a little-used rusher at Oklahoma. UNLV has converted him into a linebacker. He hasn't played in a game yet.

Huard, a one-time 5-star recruit with previous stops at the UW, Cal Poly and Utah, is a senior and a third-team quarterback for USC. He's waiting in the wings should the Trojans need him.

Proving the grass, or the artificial surface, isn't always greener elsewhere, a number of ex-Husky players were involved in the two biggest upset losses for college football last weekend suffered by Kalen DeBoer's Alabama team and by North Carolina, with Bill Belichick's new team getting routed by TCU 48-14 in Chapel Hill.

Former UW wide receiver Germie Bernard had 8 catches for 146 yards in Alabama's opener.
Former UW wide receiver Germie Bernard had 8 catches for 146 yards in Alabama's opener. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brailsford, a junior, was joined on the field by senior wide receiver Germie Bernard and junior tight end Josh Cuevas as Crimson Tide offensive starters and one-time Huskies. Bernard had 146 yards on 8 catches. The 6-foot-3, 251-pound Cuevas caught a 27-yard touchdown pass.

Two former Huskies were in the starting lineup for Belichick's coaching debut at North Carolina in sophomore linebacker Khmori House and senior cornerback Thaddeus Dixon, who were part of a defense that gave up four touchdowns and pair of field goals.

Speaking of cornerbacks, eight have left Montlake in recent seasons and are playing for other teams.

At San Jose State, sophomore cornerback Caleb Presley didn't start a 16-14 loss to Central Michigan, but he apparently has found a home with the Spartans. He came up with 5 tackles and a quarterback hurry in his most extensive playing time on the college level.

Likewise, edge rusher Jayden Wayne, a 6-foot-5, 255-pound junior edge rusher, seems to have found a better fit at California. He came off the bench and picked up a pair of tackles, including a half sack, in the Bears' 34-16 victory over Oregon State.

Running back Cam Davis, after six years at the UW, was a reserve in his first game for Minnesota and ran four times for 12 yards in a 23-10 win over Buffalo.

Former UW offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar was a first-game starter for Central Florida.
Former UW offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar was a first-game starter for Central Florida. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sixth-year senior offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar was an opening-game starter for Central Florida in a 17-10 victory over Jacksonville State.

The Huskies' top two punters from last season, Jack McCallister and Adam Saul, punted against each other in the opener for Purdue and Ball State. McCallister averaged 50.3 yards per kick for the Boilermakers, who shut out the MAC team 31-0, and Saul averaged 40.8 for the losing side.

Sophomore safety Diesel Gordon, who left the Huskies following a suspension for an off-field incident in 2024, has re-emerged at Sacramento State, where he is teammates again with former UW running back Sam Adams II. Gordon spent last season playing for Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas.

Players such as edge rusher Anthony James, safety Vince Nunley and linebacker Jordan Whitney weren't found on any rosters and all appear to have given up the game with eligibility remaining.

A breakdown of the ex-Huskies playing for other teams is as follows:

FORMER HUSKIES

OPENING OUTINGS

Sam Adams II, RB, Sacramento State

reserve in opener, no stats

Lonyatta Alexander Jr., WR, Idaho

didn't play in opener

Davon Banks, CB, Boise State

started opener, 3 tackles, 1 TFL, in opener

Darren Barkins, CB, Cal Poly

didn't play in opener

Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

started opener, 8 catches for 146 yards

Parker Brailsford, C, Alabama

started opener

Ryder Bumgarner, RB, Central Washington

reserve in opener, 5 carries for 52 yards, TD

Roice Cleeland, OG, UC Davis

didn't play in first two games

Josh Cuevas, TE, Alabama

started opener, 3 rec. for 31 yards and TD

Cam Davis, RB, Minnesota

reserve in opener, 4 carries for 12 yards

Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

started opener, 4 tackles, 1 PBU

Tristan Dunn, S, California

reserve in opener, 1 tackle

Diesel Gordon, S, Sacramento State

didn't play in opener

Jay Green, CB, Stanford

started opener, 5 tackles

Austin Hartineaux, LB, Nevada

reserve in opener, 7 tackles

Justin Harrington, S, West Virginia

reserve in opener, no stats

Maurice Heims, ER, Idaho

didn't play in opener

Lance Holtzclaw, ER, Utah

reserve in opener, 1 tackle

Khmori House, LB, North Carolina

started opener, 7 tackles, 1 TFL

Sam Huard, QB, USC

reserve in opener, no stats

Elijah Jackson, CB, TCU

reserve in opener, 1 tackle

Jalen Klemm, OT, Arizona State

didn't play in opener

Logan Lisherness, LB, Central Washington

started opener, 4 tackles

Taeshaun Lyons, WR, UNLV

reserve in in first two games, no stats

Austn Mack, QB, Alabama

didn't play in opener

Jack McCallister, P, Purdue

punted 3 times in opener for 50.3 average

Emeka Megwa, LB, UNLV

didn't play in first two games

Gaard Memmelaar, OG, Central Florida

started opener

Will Nixon, RB, Syracuse

started opener, 9 carries for 33 yards

Kuao Peihopa, OT, Hawaii

didn't play in first two games

Caleb Presley, CB, San Jose State

reserve in opener, 5 tackles

Sawyer Racanelli, WR, Wake Forest

reserve in opener, no stats

Curley Reed III, CB, Louisiana

didn't play in opener

Keith Reynolds, WR, Miami of Ohio

reserve in opener, no stats

Jason Robinson Jr., WR, North Carolina

didn't play in opener

Adam Saul, P, Ball State

punted 5 times in opener for 40.8 average

Jordan Shaw, NB, Texas A&M

didn't play in opener

Sav'ell Smalls, TE, Colorado

reserve in opener, no stats

Zakhari Spears, CB, Idaho

didn't play in opener

Kahlee Tafai, OT, Minnesota

didn't play in opener

Griffin Waiss, TE, Stanford

reserve in opener, no stats

Peyton Waters, S, North Carolina

reserve in opener, 2 tackles

Jayden Wayne, ER, California

reserve in opener, 2 tackles, 1 TFL

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:

feed

Published
Dan Raley
DAN RALEY

Dan Raley has worked for the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, as well as for MSN.com and Boeing, the latter as a global aerospace writer. His sportswriting career spans four decades and he's covered University of Washington football and basketball during much of that time. In a working capacity, he's been to the Super Bowl, the NBA Finals, the MLB playoffs, the Masters, the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship and countless Final Fours and bowl games.

Home/Football