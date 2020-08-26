Impact Statement: How Good is the Washington Husky TE Room Now?

Tight end Jack Yary, son of an NFL Hall of Famer and former USC lineman, made it official Tuesday that he will be joining the Washington Huskies.

Scott Wolf of SI's Inside USC tracked the developments for the former USC commit all along, and reported that Yary preferred to transfer to Washington or sit out a year.

With the delay of the Pac-12 football season, Yary essentially did both.

Yary didn't enroll in classes at USC, meaning he didn't have to apply for a transfer. A few technical issues held him up before he was able to make his destination official.

It was not the first time Yary parted ways with USC. In May last year, he committed to the Trojans before pulling out in November. He re-committed to the Trojans last February and signed his national letter of intent.

"At 6-foot-6 plus, he's the type of tight end that Washington likes," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's high-school recruiting analyst.

As a senior at Murrieta Valley High School south of Los Angeles, Yary caught 42 passes for 621 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for three touchdowns.

With Yary making the switch to the Huskies, it gives them two of the top tight ends in the country for the 2020 recruiting class. The other is fellow Californian Mark Redman of Corona del Mar. Only Notre Dame can boast incoming tight ends similar to Washington's.

The UW also has two of the highest-rated receivers in the 2020 class in Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze.

Stanford has shown a preference in the past for the extra-tall tight end, and the Huskies have gone a similar route.

"Stanford's big tight ends similar to Yary have given the Huskies fits the last few years," Mueller noted. "With Redman, and perhaps Yary, UW would have two big-bodied receivers that will can be physical blockers in the run game."

The delay in Yary coming to Washington or Yary might have been an issue of making the scholarship numbers work.

"Washington might have to get creative to make room for Yary," Mueller said. "It becomes a delicate balance of numbers."