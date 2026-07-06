How Huskies Fared In Some Of Earliest Top 25 Polls

Phil, meet George.

They hold the distinction of being among the first to drop a Top 25 college football ranking as the Fourth of July holiday came and went.

That would be Phil Steele, a football magazine publisher for nearly three decades, and George Wrighster, a former NFL player and host of the podcast The Unafraid Show.

Their polls resonate in Montlake because both included the University of Washington football team, though with a wide disparity in placement -- at No. 25 and 13, respectively.

Steele almost randomly threw the Huskies into his poll in the final slot behind a lot of blue bloods, which is fair enough until Jedd Fisch's team shows itself capable of beating those long-time stalwarts.

Yet where this Ohio man left people shaking their heads some is by putting Navy at No. 20 and Boise State at No. 23 ahead of the UW.

With Power 4 programs paying large sums of money for talent, it's almost ridiculous to think a service team such as Navy is going to be better than even the 25 best entries in just the Big Ten and SEC combined.

The academy primarily is paying for military officer talent with its assortment of appointments and personnel stockpiling rather than 4- and 5-star football recruits.

Consider that Steele has Navy ranked higher than Tennessee, LSU, Boise State, Utah and the Huskies.

Who's going to pick the Midshipmen over those SEC schools and the UW in a head-to-head match-up?

Maybe Steele was just feeling patriotic.

PHIL STEELE GEORGE WRIGHSTER 1. Notre Dame 1. Oregon 2. Georgia 2. Notre Dame 3. Ohio State 3. Ohio State 4. Texas 4. Miami 5. Indiana 5. Texas 6. Oregon 6. Indiana 7. Miami 7. Georgia 8. Alabama 8. LSU 9. Texas Tech 9. Texas A&M 10. BYU 10. Texsa Tech 11. USC 11. BYU 12. SMU 12. USC 13. Oklahoma 13. WASHINGTON 14. Ole Miss 14. Ole Miss 15. Michigan 15. Penn State 16. Texas A&M 16. Oklahoma 17. Clemson 17. Alabama 18. Louisville 18. SMU 19. Penn State 19. Michigan 20. Navy 20. Iowa 21. Tennessee 21. Missouri 22. LSU 22. Virginia 23. Boise State 23. Houston 24. Utah 24. Illinois 25. WASHINGTON 25. Arizona

Speaking of Boise State, Steele has the Broncos two slots higher than the Huskies.

However, it's hard to imagine that those teams have changed their personnel much since they met seven months ago in the LA Bowl, which the UW won 38-10.

As for Wrighster, we'll get right to the point.

He's a former Oregon tight end who, while being overly generous in his ranking of the rival Huskies at 13, couldn't help himself and put the Ducks No. 1 in his poll.

Nothing dilutes a poll faster than partisanship.

Now the team from Eugene typically is highly competitive and it's not out of the question to think it might win a national title someday.

Yet Wrighster needs to show some restraint if he's going to stick his neck out with some supposed expert analysis. Steele, for that matter, has Oregon No. 6.

My Preseason College Football Top 25 Rankings



No Bias… Just the real! pic.twitter.com/uCNUNOmuCQ — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) July 5, 2026

In his poll, Wrighster has the Huskies ranked four slots higher than Alabama and former UW coach Kalen DeBoer, which is a bold suggestion. DeBoer, however, is still looking for a starting quarterback, which could be a problem.

To his credit, Wrighster didn't put Boise State ahead of the Huskies. In fact, he didn't vote for the Broncos at all.