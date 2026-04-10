How Husky RB Stacks Up With Washington Done for Spring

One third of the way through spring practice, if anyone is still wondering why Jedd Fisch's University of Washington football staff felt it necessary to have eight scholarship running backs on the roster, let Jordan Washington be the answer.

Don't forget Jayden Limar or Trey Cooley either.

In what was supposed to be the Huskies' most competitive position battle, Fisch earlier this week confirmed what seemed fairly obvious -- that sophomore Jordan Washington, after suffering a neck injury in practice, won't return to spring football.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Washington was taken out of Husky Stadium in an emergency vehicle after he was stiff-armed to the ground by new cornerback Manny Karnley on an interception return and didn't get back up.

He was placed on a board and immobilized by medical staff with coaches and teammates surrounding him.

Quaid Carr (21) is a redshirt freshman running back, shown with walk-ons Beck Walker (25) and Ryken Moon (32). | Dave Sizer photo

Fisch, who was not scheduled to meet with regular media members for two weeks, updated Washington's situation in an interview on KJR FM radio on Wednesday.

"Jordan’s doing well right now, but there’s going to be some rehab and recovery involved here,” Fisch said. “So, we’re going to not see him the rest of spring.”

Washington, who hails from Long Beach, California, and is the team's fastest player, attended Tuesday's practice while wearing a neck brace and accompanied by family members.

He's the third running back who won't be available for spring ball, joining Oregon senior transfer Jayden Limar, who is recovering from ankle surgery, and Troy senior transfer Trey Cooley, who is coming back from knee surgery and won't arrive in Montlake until June.

Freshman Brian Bonner Jr. is getting indoctrinated to UW football. | Dave Sizer photo

That leaves five players to compete for the position, in this order: redshirt freshman Quaid Carr, freshman Brian Bonner Jr., freshman Ansu Sanoe, redshirt freshman Julian McMahan and redshirt freshman D'Aryhian Clemons.

The 5-foot-11, 189-pound Carr from Riverside, California, ran the ball just four times for 14 yards in his debut UW season, but he's considered one of the team's three fastest players with Washington and Bonner.

"I felt like he’s an exceptional talent,"Fisch said of Carr on the radio. "I thought we absolutely got very lucky. We got him at the very, very end of recruiting and I believe that he’s a special talent as a runner."

Behind him is the 5-foot-11, 196-pound Bonner, a 4-star recruit from Valencia, California, who the Huskies are pushing to get ready. He comes off consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in high school.

Behind him is another freshman, the 6-foot-2, 241-pound Sanoe, a rangy looking player from Gresham, Oregon, who leans more to power than sprinter speed, and has all sorts of possibilities.

He's followed by McMahan, a 6-foot-1, 234-pound back from San Ramon, California, who didn't appear in any games in 2025, but similarly is a physical back.

In reaction to the injuries to the transfers, the Huskies converted the 5-10, 175-pound Clemons from cornerback to running back. The Spanaway, Washington, product was a 1,000-yard rusher as high school sophomore.

The UW has 10 practices to go, hoping to keep the five surviving backs available.