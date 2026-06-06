When Freshman Safety Takes The Field, It's A Good Day

When Alex McLaughlin sizes up freshman Gavin Day, it must be like looking in a mirror for the University of Washington senior strong safety.

Fearless hitter. Confident player. Turnover machine.

In a lot of ways, Day is another McLaughlin.

"I guess he is," McLaughlin said. "That's my guy. I think he's going to be a great player."

While the older safety is a returning All-Big Ten honorable-mention selection finishing up a sterling college career that began at Northern Arizona, his understudy is poised to launch his time in Montlake.

The biggest difference between these bookend defensive backs is hairline.

McLaughlin has flowing red tresses that extend well past his shoulders.

Day, who's from Las Vegas, prefers going into battle with a shaved head.

That's just splitting hairs, though.

They're more similar than different.

Washington got themselves an absolute stud in True Freshman Safety Gavin Day. I have a feeling he is going to be playing A LOT this season⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qwstSI4M3W — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) May 4, 2026

This is one in a series of articles -- going from 0 to 99 on the UW roster -- examining what each scholarship player and leading walk-on did in spring practice and what to expect from them going into fall camp.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Day is an inch taller and 10 pounds lighter than his highly decorated Husky role model.

"He just looks more mature in a short amount of time," UW coach Jedd Fisch said of the newcomer.

McLaughlin became an instant starter and a second-team All-Big Sky selection in his first season of college ball.

As good as he is, Day has a bunch of talented upperclassmen to contend with and will have to be content with rotating in and likely pulling special-teams duty.

The new kid from Nevada began his first spring practice as a third-team safety and immediately was elevated to the No. 2 defense thereafter.

Gavin Day (21) hangs with UW starting safeties Rylon Dillard-Allen (3) and Alex McLaughlin, middle. | Dave Sizer photo

In practice No. 1, Day showed off his physicality by putting a violent hit on 6-foot-2, 241-pound freshman running back Ansu Sanoe and dropping him after a 3-yard gain.

In the 12th session, he showed off his playmaking ability by intercepting an Elijah Brown pass and returning it 30 yards.

That same day, Day took on Sanoe again and dropped him for a 2-yard loss.

The first-year safety then went after Brown again, intercepting him a second time in practice No. 13.

In the Spring Game, Day couldn't wait to get started. On the second play, he tackled wide receiver Justice Williams on a quick out and held him to a 2-yard gain.

On the third series, he blew up a fly sweep run by Dezmen Roebuck, taking him down with a shoestring tackle for a 1-yard loss. That brought Day back to his feet and into a celebratory mode.

"He can run the alley," defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said.

Gavin Day goes through a Dempsey Indoor drill. | Dave Sizer. photo

What he's done: A 4-star recruit, Day has shown he has come to the UW with the intention of playing as soon as Fisch's staff will let him. He put on 15-20 pounds right away.

Starter or not: While the safety competition goes fairly deep, Day might be convinced he's simply going to step in for McLaughlin once the other guy is done and start for the UW in 2027. No one would be surprised.