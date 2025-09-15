Inside The Huskies

How the 28 Husky True Freshmen Stand on Game Time

Here's who's played and who hasn't for the first-year UW players heading into the Apple Cup.

Dan Raley

Devin Hyde (52) came ready to play right away at the UW.
Dave Sizer photo

Six, 12 and 16.

With the non-conference segment of the University of Washington football schedule concluding this week in the Apple Cup, the players from an exemplary Husky freshman class continue to infiltrate the lineup on game day.

Heading into Pullman to face Washington State on Saturday, the eligibility scorecard for the UW's 28 true freshmen leans in this direction: a half-dozen newcomers have played regularly and won't redshirt, a dozen overall have drawn game time and 16 haven't played at all.

"I would assume we won't make any decision on who's redshirting until guys get close to four games and we pull someone back," UW coach Jedd Fisch said, referring to the maximum number of appearances permitted for preserving eligibility.

Against the Cougars (2-1) who are coming off a bad 59-10 weekend loss to North Texas, the UW (2-0) expects to have three freshmen take the field as starters in offensive guard John Mills and wide receivers Raiden Vines-Bright and Dezmen Roebuck.

The Huskies previously have had two freshman start at the same time, but never three. Roebuck is expected to draw his first Husky game-opening assignment as a replacement for injured sophomore Rashid Williams, according to Fisch.

Of the other UW freshmen, edge rusher Devin Hyde has worked his way into the defensive rotation as a reserve while Dylan Robinson and Rylon Dillard-Allen, both defensive backs, have earned special-teams assignments.

When using true freshmen as every-down players, it usually means these guys are exceptionally talented, and these are indicators the UW football team could be playing at an elite level by the time they're juniors and seniors.

Victor Hernandez Sanchez is one of 16 UW freshmen who haven't played in a game yet.
Dave Sizer photo

In a 60-point victory over UC Davis, the coaching staff used defensive backs D'Aryhian Clemons and Ramonz Adams Jr., tight ends Austin Simmons and Baron Naone, wide receiver Chris Lawson and offensive lineman Champ Taulealea in their college debuts fourth-quarter snaps.

The chances of more freshmen getting into games for the first time should be limited going forward. The Huskies generally require a one-sided outcome at home to audition young players and only rebuilding Purdue offers that possibility.

"Right now in a Big Ten schedule, I don't think we'll have the flexibility to put guys in based on the score," Fisch concurred.

Following is an update on each of the 28 Husky freshmen and their playing experience so far:

UW TRUE FRESHMEN

PLAYING STATUS

Ramonz Adams Jr., CB

Played against UC Davis

Deji Ajose, WR

No game time

Dash Beierly, QB

No game time

Quaid Carr, RB

No game time

D'Aryhian Clemons, CB

Played against UC Davis

Lowen Colman-Brusa, OL

No game time

Rylon Dillard-Allen, S

Played against Colorado State, UC Davis

Jonathan Epperson Jr., LB

No game time

Jake Flores, OL

No game time

Marcus Harris, WR

No game time

Devin Hyde, ER

Played against Colorado State, UC Davis

Chris Lawson, WR

Played against UC Davis

Dominic Macon, DL

No game time

Julian McMahan, RB

No game time

Kini McMillan, QB

No game time

John Mills, OL

Started agaisnt Colorado State, UC Davis

Baron Naone, TE

Played against UC Davis

Zaydrius Rainey-Sale, LB

No game time

Dezmen Roebuck, WR

Played against Colorado State, UC Davis

Donovan Robinson, LB

No game time

Dylan Robinson, CB

Played against Colorado State, UC Davis

Victor Sanchez Hernandez, ER

No game time

Jack Shaffer, OL

No game time

Austin Simmons, TE

Played against UC Davis

Caleb Smith, ER

No game time

Hunter Sowald, LS

No game time

Champ Taulealea, OL

Played against UC Davis

Raiden Vines-Bright, WR

Played against Col. State, started against UC Davis

Published
