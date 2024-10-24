How the Huskies' 25 Acquired Portal Transfers Have Fared
With the University of Washington football roster in shambles when he took over, new Husky coach Jedd Fisch implored his staff to go out and find himself the foundation for a new team -- and these talent seekers came up with 25 players, enough bodies and more to fill out a lineup card on both sides of the ball.
Fisch's coaches scrambled to sign up players for hire from 17 different teams on multiple levels, from the Power 4, Group of 5 and FCS, collectively pulling together guys akin to a much longer in the tooth Bad News Bears.
HOW UW's PORTAL TRANSFERS HAVE FARED
Drew Azzopardi, OT, San Diego State
7-game starter
Cam Broussard, FS, Sacramento State
Played in 7 games, started 5
Kevin Clark Jr., WR, Arizona
Injured in fall camp, hasn't played
Jonah Coleman, RB, Arizona
7-game starter, nation's 10th leading rusher
Russell Davis II, ER, Arizona
Injured in fall camp, hasn't played
Justin Harrington, S, Oklahoma
Played in 4 games on special teams
Jeremiah Hunter, WR, California
7-game starter
Shea Kuykendall, QB, Northern Colorado
Hasn't appeared in a game
Keleki Latu, TE, Nevada
Played in 7 games, started 6
Deshawn Lynch, ER, Sacramento State
Played in 7 games, started 3
Maximus McCree, OT, Maryland, JC
Played in 6 games, started 4
Hayden Moore, LB, Michigan
Hasn't appeared in a game
Bryun Parham, LB, San Jose State
Played in 4 games, started 1, quit team
Ephesians Prysock, CB, Arizona
7-game starter
Will Rogers, QB, Mississippi State
7-game starter
Logan Sagapolu, DT, Miami
Played in 7 games, started 1
Jordan Shaw, NB, Indiana
Played in 7 games, started 5
D'Angelo Titialii, C, Portland State
7-game starter
Sebastian Valdez, DT, Montana State
7-game starter
Enok Vimahi, OG, Ohio State
7-game starter
Cameron Warchuck, LS, Colorado
Played in 7 games on special teams
Anthony Ward, LB, Arizona
Played in 7 games on special teams
Isaiah Ward, ER, Arizona
Played in 7 games, started 2
Jordan Washington, RB, Arizona
Hasn't appeared in a game
Jayden Wayne, ER, Miami
Played in 7 games as reserve
Now seven games into a hope-for-the-best season, eight of these football newcomers to Montlake have opened every UW game, another eight imported players have started at least one outing and everyone except four guys have drawn game snaps so far. Altogether, these new Huskies have started 83 times so far.
Of the four who haven't played yet, two were injured in fall camp. Of those who have drawn game time, one didn't receive enough -- so linebacker Bryun Parham formerly of San Jose State quit in order to redshirt and try again with someone else next year.
Seventeen of the 25 transfers have appeared in every game for the Huskies. For offensive tackle Maximus McCree, a true football vagabond, he's played in all except the opener, after waiting for the NCAA to clear him, and it feels like a career. He hadn't appeared in a college football game in two years since leaving Maryland, where he got into two outings in 2022. Unfortunately for him, he broke his thumb at Iowa and is ruled out for Saturday's Indiana game.
Ten of the 25 newbies are seniors, which likely means the Huskies will have to make another dedicated swing through the transfer portal this coming December, probably looking for offensive and defensive linemen until some of their recruits can grow into their bodies.
Seven of these transfers followed Fisch from Arizona to Seattle, but only four have played for him as Huskies, with junior edge rusher Russell Davis II and sophomore wide receiver Kevin Green Jr. getting injured in fall camp.
Four of these transfers in quarterback Will Rogers from Mississippi State, offensive tackle Drew Azzopardi from San Diego State, defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez from Montana State and wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter from California preceded Fisch to the UW, originally committing to Kalen DeBoer's staff and reaffirming their Husky pledges to the new coach.
The youngest of these transfer portal additions are freshman running back Jordan Washington, who took part in spring football at Arizona before switching over, and a pair of redshirt freshmen in nickelback Jordan Shaw from Indiana and currently a starter, and linebacker Hayden Moore from Michigan, all of whom could play four seasons for the Huskies.
For the latest UW football and basketball news, go to si.com/college/washington