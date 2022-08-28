Here's How We See DeBoer's Season-Opening Starting Lineup

The previous coaching staff's football starting lineups never changed, even when University of Washington players clearly were injured, all in the name of competitive advantage. A guy could be both on the flip card and standing on the sideline in street clothes.

The less information out there, the reasoning went, the better chance of winning.

New coach Kalen DeBoer said he will deliver Husky starting lineups on Monday for the Kent State opener, that he has no problem with sharing that sort of information.

As for any mystery, the new Husky leader says don't expect any.

"I don't think there's anything that you guys really don't know," DeBoer told reporters. "I think we've been pretty open. I think most of the spots I can think of were all kind of headed in that direction that you guys have seen."

Still, it will be interesting to note how the edge-rusher and linebacker competitions — the most spirited on the team — shake out with three solid players at each position area vying for two jobs, yet everyone playing a lot.

"Linebacker, it's going to be a lot of guys rotating," DeBoer said. "The guys who take the first two snaps, I know they're the starters and the ones that everybody sees as, oh, they're the best two, but it's such a fine line, especially at the two positions you mentioned.

"We will name a starter at that time on Monday, but, for the most part, there's going to be a lot of rotation."

Of course, some players typically who are expected to be starters might be dinged up and either not play or not open the game.

With that said, the following is a stab at what to expect from DeBoer's Huskies for opening kickoff matching two schools where Don James served as the head coach:

OFFENSE

TE Devin Culp — He's played in 26 UW games, starting six, and will open again if he's been able to hold off Jack Westover in a spirited competition.

LT Troy Fautanu — With Jaxson Kirkland forced to sit out the opener by NCAA mandate, Fautanu will move from left guard to replace him and make his fourth UW career start.

LG Nate Kalepo — The sophomore has appeared in 11 games and he's ready to start his first UW game in Fautanu's usual spot in the opener.

C Corey Luciano — After playing tight end, tackle and guard in a reserve role, the senior and former JC transfer will make his first Husky start as a center.

RG Henry Bainivalu — The sixth-year senior has started the past 18 consecutive Husky games, more than anyone on the roster, and he's ready to extend his streak.

RT Roger Rosengarten — A redshirt freshman, he's played briefly in five Husky games and is poised to make his first collegiate start and launch his career.

WR Rome Odunze — The UW's leading returning receiver has played in a dozen games and started eight over two seasons, and the sophomore is ready to start for a full season.

WR Jalen McMillan — Also a sophomore, McMillan has appeared in 14 games and opened 10 of them over two seasons, and he's ready to add to his totals, too.

WR Ja'Lynn Polk — The Texas Tech transfer broke his collarbone on last season's first play, limiting him to three UW games and two starts. He had seven starts at Tech.

QB Michael Penix Jr. — The Indiana transfer won a three-player battle to earn his first UW start. He played in 20 games at the Big Ten school and started 17.

RB Wayne Taulapapa — He won the running-back battle after arriving from Virginia where he played in 40 games and started 27, the second most college starts among UW players

DEFENSE

ER Zion Tupuola-Fetui — ZTF still hasn't started more than four games in a season because of the pandemic and injury. He's played in 23 UW games and started seven.

DT Tuli Letuligasenoa — Entering his fifth Husky season, he's hoping to add to 28 games played and 13 starts, 11 of the latter coming in 2021.

DT Kuao Peihopa — With Ulumoo Ale coming off a knee injury, Peihopa should make his first career start against Kent State. A redshirt freshman, he's played in four games.

ER Jeremiah Martin — The Texas A&M transfer, if he has held off Bralen Trice, will make his second college start, both at the UW. He has a combined 43 college games played.

LB Alphonzo Tuputala — He's made as big a move as anyone on the roster and poised to make his first Husky start, providing he beat out Carson Bruener. He's played in 13 games.

LB Cam Bright — Edefuan Ulofoshio's replacement, the Pittsburgh transfer brings plenty of experience in 51 games played and 20 starts from the ACC to the Husky defense.

CB Jordan Perryman — A new UW starter but an experienced player, Perryman started 34 of 42 games at the Big Sky's UC Davis. He's a two-time, all-league player.

CB Mishael Powell — The former walk-on brings 12 games played and three starts to the coming season, looking to build on his totals.

S Alex Cook — A sixth-year senior, he comes highly experienced with 45 games played and 13 starts, nine opening assignments coming last season.

S Asa Turner — While a veteran player, he hasn't started more than five games in a season. He's ready to add on to his UW totals of 26 games played and 13 starts.

H Dominique Hampton — He seems well suited for the new hybrid position, which is part linebacker. He has 30 games played and started three times.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven