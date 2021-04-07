Huard Looks Comfortable in First College Football Workout

The freshman quarterback blended in nicely as the University of Washington opened spring drills.

On a frigid morning under gray skies, Sam Huard was the guy with his football jersey sleeves rolled all the way up under his shoulder pads.

He was the one, who if not cool under fire, was colder than everyone else.

In his first University of Washington spring practice, Huard tried to blend in with his new team, but it was not hard to see why the highly regarded and continuously hyped freshman quarterback had everyone looking his way.

The left-hander threw a nice deep spiral inside Husky Stadium. On the back practice field, he looked smooth and athletic as he ran through different drills. He seemed overly spry as he rolled out. He chatted easily with the older QBs, Dylan Morris and Patrick O'Brien.

Huard mostly worked with a third-team offensive line composed of highly regarded 2020 recruits that included, from left to right tackle, Roger Rosengarten, Gaard Memmelaar, Gerian Hatchett, Myles Murao and Samuel Peacock, handing off to Texas running back Jay'Veon Sunday.

All redshirt freshmen around him.

Maybe someday all playing together on Saturdays.

As whistles and buzzers sounded repeatedly, like the changing of classes in some high school hallway, Huard at one point rotated his arms, trying to get loose — if not unfrozen.

Meantime, Sunday danced to the rap music that played nonstop throughout the two-hour workout and made teammates laugh with his nifty steps.

Huard, when he first got behind center while wearing No. 7, made people think of his uncle Brock Huard as he bent over and called the signals. In fact, someone took a photo and texted it to Brock who seemed pleased by it all.

The newcomer from Kennedy Catholic High School and the 5-star level of the recruiting boards was not without his college initiation moment. It came on an interception he threw to outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who dropped back into coverage on him unnoticed.

Huard had on a gold jersey, as did Morris the starter, O'Brien the Colorado State transfer and walk-ons Jesse Martineau and Camden Sirmon, signifying them as untouchable for contact by defensive teammates.

Considering he's under the microscope at all times, Huard wore his UW practice shirt well.

