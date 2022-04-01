Huard Says All He Can Ask for is 'Fair and Equal Competition'

The young quarterback survived his Apple Cup travails to bid for the job again.

Finally getting a close-up look at Sam Huard for the first time since last November, the young quarterback looked OK. He didn't have any noticeable bruising or deep scarring. He sounded coherent and upbeat when discussing his University of Washington football situation.

One had to wonder how he came out of the Apple Cup, which was both a memorable moment and a forgettable day for him.

As a true freshman, Huard drew his first college start against Washington State, an accomplishment in itself simply because of his youth. Yet the Cougars intercepted the rookie four times that day and made him and the Huskies pay for it with a resounding 40-13 defeat.

Suggestions later were made that Huard might consider transferring because of the mess that Husky football had become, that maybe his progression had been stymied by the coaching staff changing hands.

On Friday following spring practice No. 2, Huard said all of the adversity that happened to him and his UW football team would only make everyone stronger and more determined.

"Getting into that situation has really prepared me for this season and helped me really grow as quarterback because it was not easy — it was challenging," he said. "It was a lot different of an environment than what I was used to coming in here. I'm really thankful for my teammates for being supportive of one another and close throughout last season. You know, there was a lot of drama."

With Kalen DeBoer's new coaching staff in place, the drama of losing games and coaches has been replaced by a steeper competition, especially at the quarterback position.

Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. has joined two-year UW starter Dylan Morris and the highly touted Huard, each one trying to be the guy who directs DeBoer's high-powered offensive attack.

The fact that the new Husky coach brought in Penix, his own guy after coaching him at the Big Ten school, so far has been a unifier rather further program disruption.

"All I can ask for right is competition, an equal and fair competition, and that's what they're giving us," Huard said. "At any big-time college football place, there's going to be great competition and that's only going to make me better. I'm excited about Mike being here. I'm excited about being able to compete with Dylan.

"I know we're going to push each other.and we're going to get the best out of each other — that's what it takes to be great."

DeBoer's spread offense should be a quarterback's dream. His Fresno State team averaged 464.8 yards and 30.5 points per game. His Indiana offense in 2019 finished third in the Big Ten for total yards. He's been a big numbers guy wherever he's gone.

Last season, Jimmy Lake stubbornly wanted to run first and that was one of the things that blew up his UW coaching career.

DeBoer prefers to let it fly, which is what Huard did at Kennedy Catholic High School when he threw for 13,000 passing yards. The quarterback can relate to everything he's being taught right now.

"I feel this is a system that I was used to a lot in high school, just being able to find green grass, find areas, find area reads, area progressions and be able to work though it and find open spots on the field and let these receivers really work," Huard said. "Based on what the defense is doing, they can adjust and really just give these receivers and us a lot of freedom to be on the same page and connect with each other. I'm just super excited with this offense and where it's headed."

Huard and Penix share in a rare quarterback competition where each one is left-handed. Along with Morris, they're respectful of each other while competitive. They share insights on the program and the offense, with everyone offering something to the others.

Penix played for DeBoer at Indiana and has the advantage of knowing what's required in this offense and he's been more than willing to share it.

"I'll have a little question here and, no hesitation, he's been able to help me out with it," Huard said. "But you know, we're competing, and the nature of the quarterback room is only one guy can play and we know that. It's only going to make us better."

This is a far more productive way of doing it than sending him into the Apple Cup without enough weapons to win.

