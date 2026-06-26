Huskies Add Another Long Snapper For Post-Kean Era

In anticipation of Ryan Kean finishing up his eligibility this coming fall, the line is beginning to reform for the next University of Washington long snapper.

On Thursday, Braylon Logan from O'Conner High School in Phoenix and the Class of 2027 announced he is committed to the Huskies, with his decision coming six weeks after fellow snapper Ben Ferber from IMG Academy in Florida did the same.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Logan is considered the nation's No. 3 snapper, according to Kohl's, which measures these sort of things while running camps to prepare players for college special-teams chores.

He hails from the same high school that will send 4-star running back Jeremy Adeyanju to Montlake next year, as well, and previously supplied the Huskies with edge rusher Braylon Trice, now with the Atlanta Falcons.

1000% Commited to @UW_Football! @CoachPetrilli and @IcemanCoaching, thank you for this amazing opportunity. January can’t come soon enough! I’m truly blessed for all the people God has placed in my life to get me this far. #GoDAWGS #Blessed #AZEliteSnap @steverausch17… pic.twitter.com/m7KNNl08JL — Braylon Logan (@Braylon_Logan) June 25, 2026

With Ferber and Logan, it's East and West.

One guy joining the roster this summer and the other arriving in January.

Both carry sufficient size for someone who handles their special-teams responsibilities, with Ferber measuring 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds.

The Huskies have gone through a lot of snappers since they relied on Jaden Green, another Arizonan, for four consecutive seasons through 2023 as a scholarship player.

Once Green moved on following the national championship game, after appearing in 44 outings, the UW has had a number of guys try to fill the snapping role.

in 2024, the Huskies turned to two snappers, Colorado transfer Cameron Warchuck and Caleb Johnston.

Warchuck was the snapper for punting that season and but had trouble with PATs and was replaced by Johnston in the latter role for the final nine games.

Neither player returned to the UW last season.

Johnston transferred to California and was there briefly, while Warchuck left the team following 2025 spring ball.

To replace them, the Huskies brought in Kean, a Utah Tech transfer who proved to be highly dependable and he'll handle both roles again.

Yet another snapper, Hunter Sowald, handled one snap in the LA Bowl against Boise State last December and transferred to Florida during the winter.

Logan, who received a UW offer on June 8, appeared to draw lenty of interest in what he can do. He toured Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and USC during spring football in April.