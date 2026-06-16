Huskies Make Bid For Tacoma's Next Basketball Headliner

Just a fast break away, the University of Washington basketball program has had a fairly solid relationship with the best players that Tacoma has had to offer.

The list of those coming 30 miles north to play their college ball has included Isaiah Thomas, Abdul Gaddy, Clarence Ramsey, David Carr, Clint Names and, until this past April when he transferred to Kentucky, Zoom Diallo.

The Huskies currently are trying to position themselves to get in the good graces of Davion Shareef-Dulaney by extending a scholarship offer on Monday to the 6-foot-3 combo guard from Lincoln High School and the Class of 2028.

Shareef-Dulaney just finished a sizzling sophomore season in which he averaged 22.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game for a 20-7 Abes team that made it to the 3A state championship game, which was held in Tacoma, before losing to top-seeded Rainier Beach 75-53.

Shareef-Dulaney stands to be the next big thing in Washington basketball in the coming seasons after providing a stellar preview of what he has to offer this past winter.

In late January, he dazzled everyone with a 42-point, 22-rebound outing against Mount Tahoma.

Three weeks later, Shareef-Dulaney dunked on Enumclaw to surpass 1,000 points still early in his unfolding high school career.

He scored a team-high 22 points to lead Lincoln to a 71-58 upset of then No. 2-ranked O'Dea in the 3A Tournament regionals held at Bellevue College.

“His style is very unique,” Lincoln coach Ryan Rogers told The News Tribune. “A huge part is his confidence. His ability to score at any level, whether it’s finishing at the rim, dunking, midrange, hitting step-back threes. His ability to just counter your way of trying to guard him is his best ability.”

With his multi-faceted offensive game, Shareef-Dulaney's play is reminiscent of Ramsey, possibly Lincoln's greatest player in school annals.

So long ago, the 6-foot-4 Ramsey averaged 21.9 and 23.1 points per game as a junior and a senior, respectively, for the Abes before joining the UW and helping lead the Huskies into the 1975 NCAA Tournament following a 22-season absence.

Shareef-Dulaney seems similarly devoted to promoting the good fortunes of Lincoln High, which is experiencing a basketball renaissance.

"I want to put Lincoln on the map and make kids want to go here," he said late in the season, "because it's a good school."

The Huskies can only hope that Shareef-Dulaney might say that about the UW some day.