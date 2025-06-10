Huskies Add Another Punter To Compete for Current Vacancy
Everybody, put your right foot in.
Apparently looking for some competition at punter, the University of Washington has added a second candidate from the transfer portal, this one Trevor Allen from Adams State, a Division II school in sourthern Colorado.
He comes to the Huskies after averaging 39.4 yards per punt on 76 attempts, which is a shorter average than that of most who have recently been on the roster for that position.
A 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore with three season of eligibility remaining, he had to punt this past season under the most trying of circumstances -- Adams State finished 0-11.
To his credit, Allen didn't have one blocked while punting nearly seven times per game that his Grizzlies weren't going to win.
Allen is presumably a preferred walk-on, which is what he was when he joined Adams State.
The Escondido, California, product will compete for the UW job with Oregon transfer Luke Dunne, an Australian rules football player, in the competition to replace Jack McCallister, who's now at Purdue after he was the UW's No. 1 punter for three seasons.
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Dunne comes to the UW after serving as the Ducks' back-up punter last season as a redshirt freshman. He punted just nine times for a 42.7 average.
The Husky punter position has been a bit of a mess after Jedd Fisch's staff brought in Austrailan Dusty Zimmer, only to have him go home without taking part in spring football.
Apparently feeling unwanted, McCallister entered the transfer portal after Zimmer committed and transferred to Nebraska.
The Cornhuskers, however, had a special-teams coaching change and the new coach expressed a desire for an Australian punter, even though McCallister averaged 43 yards per punt in 2024, so he moved on once more.
