Huskies Add Texas State Kicker to Special-Teams Competition

At USC, Tyler Robles got treated like some discarded kicking tee. Almost nobody used him. He just sat there, ignored.

Texas State, however, is his measuring stick as a college kicker.

After appearing in just two games for the Trojans over two seasons, he turned to the Sun Belt team this past season and was near perfect on all of his place-kicks from beginning to end.

That was enough for the University of Washington to sign him on Wednesday as they're prepared to give their kicking specialists a full makeover for the coming season.

The day before, the Huskies signed punter Hunter Green, formerly of San Diego State, to shore up that spot.

Robles isn't very big, just 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds, but he's got a powerful foot -- converting 3 of 4 field-goal attempts from 50 yards out or more in 2025, making 50-yarders against Marshall, Southern Miss and UTSA.

Robles was a second-team All-Sun Belt selection after converting 19 of 21 field-goal attempts and 53 of 54 extra-point tries for the 7-6 Bobcats. His 116 points represented a Texas State record for most in a season

That was a vast improvement in utilization for the Encinitis, California, product, who first turned to USC and in 2023 was permitted to make good on just one conversion kick against Nevada and launch 3 kickoffs against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl.

He'll join the Huskies and audition for the place-kicking job just vacated after three seasons by Grady Gross.

His competition will be senior Ethan Moczulski, the former Illinois and Texas A&M transfer who handled most kickoffs for the UW last season, and incoming freshman CJ Wallace from St. John Bosco High School in the Los Angeles area.

Robles should have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He came to USC with fairly decent schoolboy credentials after making 7 of 9 field-goal tries as a senior for La Costa Canyon High, with most coming from long range. He hit on kicks from 46, 47, 48 and 52 yards and was named Avocado League Kicker of the Year.

Yet he was relegated to the sideline when reaching the college level, notably when the Huskies beat USC in 2023 and 2024.

Jedd Fisch's team will visit USC this coming season at an undetermined date. The kicker should be greatly interested in this match-up.

If all goes well for him, Robles will step onto the field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, line up a late kick and see if he can personally beat the Trojans.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:







