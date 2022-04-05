Huskies Add Virginia Transfer to Bolster Depleted Running-Back Ranks

Wayne Taulapapa is the second runner the UW has pulled from the portal.

Running dangerously low on running backs this spring, the new University of Washington coaching staff did something about it on Monday by dipping into the transfer portal and adding Wayne Taulapapa, a fifth-year senior from the University of Virginia.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound tailback from Laie, Hawaii, brings 1,192 career rushing yards and 20 touchdowns with him as he heads West. He had 324 yards and a pair of scores last season for a 6-6 team.

Taulapapa is the second running back that new coach Kalen DeBoer's staff has added to his roster, joining New Mexico newcomer Aaron Dumas.

And the Sean McGrew-sized runner is the Huskies' second transfer culled from the Atlantic Coast Conference, joining Pittsburgh linebacker Cam Bright. Both Taulapapa and Bright were captains for their respective teams.

Taulapapa, who served a two-year LDS mission prior to enrolling at Virginia, similar to Husky edge rusher Jordan Lolohea, has one season of eligibility remaining.

At Monday's practice, walk-on redshirt freshman Cam Sirmon ran the ball, as did Dumas. Otherwise, Richard Newton, Cam Davis and Caleb Berry were present but dealing with injuries and illness and not involved in the workouts. Redshirt freshman Emeka Megwa also is out with an injury and hasn't attended any of the practices yet.

This has been a concern that new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb registered before spring drills began.

“I think there’s a lot of unproven situations in the running-back room,” Grubb said. “I think we’ve got a lot of work to do in there.”

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven