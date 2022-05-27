Skip to main content

Huskies Aim High, Offer Atlanta-Area Wide Receiver

The UW makes a bid for Cayden Lee, who has 30 college suitors.

Under Kalen DeBoer's direction, the University of Washington football team handles recruiting far differently and more aggressively than before. 

The Huskies have extended dozens of scholarship offers in what resembles a mass-marketing campaign, which is what all of the top programs do.

DeBoer's recruiters go anywhere end everywhere to engage prospects, offering players in up to 30 states so far.

Cayden Lee, an elite 4-star wide receiver from Kennesaw Mountain High School in the Atlanta suburbs, is a classic example of this stepped-up approach. 

On Thursday, the Huskies offered a scholarship to Lee, giving him 30 offers in all.

Cayden Lee shows his hops in a 7-on-7 competition.

Cayden Lee shows his hops in 7-on-7 competition.

DeBoer's staff remains undeterred that Lee is a high-priority target for his home state and national champion Georgia Bulldogs. 

The Huskies also hardly seemed discouraged that this coveted pass-catcher has a close relationship with Auburn and former Tigers and NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who gave Lee the nickname of "Honeycomb" for his intricately arranged hair.

No, the Huskies sell themselves as best as they can, in this case using their overly enthusiastic receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard to spread the good word of UW football.

"Awesome discussion with Coach Shephard,," Lee tweeted out while revealing his offer from Montlake. 

Lee comes off an impressive junior season in which he caught 54 passes for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns. 

Georgia followers quickly have compared his talents to those of former Bulldogs standout Terrence Edwards, one of the SEC's all-time greats and someone whose 3,093 career receiving yards still remain a conference record. 

Lee can go just about anywhere he chooses to play college football. Besides Georgia, Auburn and the UW, he holds offers from Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ole Miss Oregon, Penn Sttate, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin, among others.

Before he settles on a school, Lee should expect to hear from Shephard many more times.

