Huskies' Biggest Problem Area Showed Spring Improvement

Initially dubious about these guys, Kalen DeBoer came away confident.

Kalen DeBoer has multiple issues left to resolve before sending his University of Washington football team out for battle next season, which will keep the new coach busy.

He needs to name a starting quarterback. Settle on a No. 1 running back. Find his five best offensive linemen. Determine a pair of first-unit cornerbacks.

Most of all, this Husky coach by way of Fresno State must shut off the spigot that's poured out enemy rushing yards in embarrassing numbers for two seasons.

He's tasked with toughening up a UW defensive front that went from Vita Vea menacing to raising the crossing gates and just letting everyone through.

Once 15 spring practices were complete, DeBoer acknowledged he had been concerned about this position group entering April, but he came away much more confident about what he saw.

"Early on, I felt our run defense was maybe a little bit not where we wanted it," the coach said. "But the last two or three weeks, I really think we've gotten a lot better. I like where we're at there. So our pass rush has been super consistent all spring long."

With a few notable exceptions, the personnel basically remains the same.

No new defensive lineman were brought in, though the Huskies made a bid for Nebraska transfer Casey Rogers, who this week committed to Oregon over USC and Auburn.

It's been Tuli Letuligasenoa and whoever else. His steady running mate was Taki Taimani, who transferred to Oregon. Letuligasenoa also started alongside the promising Voi Tunuufi, who's back for his sophomore season; sophomore Faatui Tuitele, who missed all of spring practice with a lower-leg injury; and yet another sophomore in Jacob Bandes, still looking for regular minutes.

Of course, they'll team with a combination of a healthy Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Bralen Trice, Jeremiah Martin and Sav'ell Smalls coming off the edge, all returning players.

What's different is this: Ulumoo Ale and Kuao Peihopa.

Ale moved from a starting offensive guard to bolster the defensive line. Once a hulking 368-pound guard — and the second-heaviest player in the Pac-12 — this much more taunt player has slimmed down to 344 pounds on his way to 330, on his coaches' orders.

In last weekend's final spring scrimmage, Ale bounded into the opposing backfield a couple of times and made people uncomfortable, which was envisioned all along in his position switch. He brings a big-body push that's been absent.

Ulumoo Ale (68) and Faatui Tuitele (99) will be in the defensive-line mix this fall. Dan Raley

Peihipa, however, might be the real difference-maker. The 6-foot-3, 304-pound Hawaiian is healthy again after injuring a foot and playing sparingly as a true freshman. He's a potential disruptor who's naturally strong and ill-tempered. He ran with the No. 1 defense all spring.

"I just think mentally he's really matured a lot," DeBoer said. "Physically, he's just in there causing problems. He's tough. He can move. He plays hard."

Besides those aforementioned traits offered by his coach, Peihopa has personality. The guy knows he's good, needs to stay healthy and very well could be the missing piece between those overmatched UW defensive lines and something far more stingy. representable.

In spring practice, he talked about not being denied, no matter who he went up against. He has his own quaint way of expressing his intentions, too.

"You could be a seventh-year senior," Peihopa said, "but I'll still run through your face."

