Huskies Cancel Thursday Practice as They Await Test Results, Word on Oregon Game

Rivalry match-up, with division title on the line, remains in question because of virus outbreak among UW players.
Author:
Publish date:

No change.

The University of Washington football team continued its program pause into Thursday, canceling it morning practice and all other activities as it awaits results from COVID-19 testing.

Still in question is whether the Oregon-UW football game will be played on Saturday afternoon in Eugene, Oregon.

The Huskies previously acknowledged they were missing some players for last weekend's Stanford game, a game they lost 31-26, and the virus apparently continued to spread through the roster, forcing a Wednesday shutdown.

The school later in the day reported it currently had 11 active COVID-19 cases among UW athletes, but wouldn't specify how many were football players.

The Huskies (3-1) and the Ducks (3-2) are the leading contenders in the North Division race, seeking a berth in the Dec. 19 Pac-12 championship game, if it comes off as scheduled.

In his weekly KJR radio show on Wednesday, Husky coach Jimmy Lake said if his team isn't able to play Oregon on Saturday it likely won't be healthy enough to play in the title game or any other match-up the following week.

Just 48 hours from kickoff, a UW spokesman said the school would announce the status of the Oregon game as soon as possible.

