Huskies' Carson Bruener Is Tough Act to Follow
Carson Bruener sat out the first series of Saturday's Big Ten game against Northwestern at Husky Stadium. Watched the visitors go 3-and-out. Watched Bryun Parham take his starting linebacker spot. Just stood there and watched.
However, once the offense gave the ball back in a similarly expedient manner, the University of Washington senior linebacker, team captain and hard-nosed soul was done with his spectator role, finished with his cautionary mode, all of which was prompted by his disturbing injury suffered the week before against Washington State in the Apple Cup.
Seven days earlier, Bruener left the playing surface at Lumen Field in the fourth quarter bent over and favoring his left shoulder in such an awkward manner no one would have been surprised had he suffered a season-ending mishap. Plus, he didn't play again over the final 8:14 of the 24-19 loss to the Cougars.
Yet after sitting out those three opening plays against Northwestern, Bruener took the field for the second defensive set. He lined up alongside three other Husky linebackers in Alphonzo Tuputala, Khmori House and the aforementioned Parham in a speed-rush alignment. It was business as usual for him thereafter in the 24-5 victory over the Wildcats.
"I was really impressed with his toughness, his strain," Husky coach Jedd Fisch said of Bruener. "We talked all week about as a team how hard can we push, how much can we strain, how willing are we to go? He was like, 'Coach, I got it, we'll be fine.' "
Bruener spoke the absolute truth about that. He ended up tied with defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez as the Huskies' leading tackler with 6. That shoulder didn't seem to be bothering him anymore. It was almost as if someone just popped it back in place and sent him on his way.
Near the end of the first half in Saturday's game, Bruener intercepted a Northweester pass and returned it 24 yards to the UW 48. He caught the ball with both arms raised high. Again, no shoulder limitations there.
With the way Bruener shook off his obvious discomfort and approached his physically demanding responsibilities, he easily could have played the Dalton character in the "Roadhouse" films, previously portrayed by Patrick Swayze and Jake Gyllenhaall -- where the noted tough guy sews up his own stab wounds and takes plenty of punches to the face but doesn't give in.
"Carson has been a great leader for us," Fisch said. "I'm looking forward to him continuing to lead us these next eight games and beyond, and teach these young guys how to become the type of leader he is."
