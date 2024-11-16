Huskies Clinch a Bowl Bid After Beating UCLA 31-19
In its one-off black uniforms with gold trimming, the University of Washington football team looked more like Purdue or Vanderbilt than the Huskies. Yet these guys also came away best resembling a bowl team as they took down UCLA 31-19 on Friday night at Husky Stadium to claim their sixth victory and become postseason eligible.
Shreveport or El Paso anyone?
In a mistake-filled match-up ripe with injuries, the Huskies (6-5 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) never trailed but got pushed most of the way in what was also billed as the Ethan Garbers reunion game, with the former UW quarterback turned Bruin keeping his team (4-6, 3-5) close until the final quarter.
And, finally, it might have been the Demond Williams Jr. coming-out party as the freshman quarterback came off the bench for struggling senior Will Rogers and led the Huskies on three unanswered scoring drives over the last quarter and a half to wrap this one up.
Following a national championship game run and the ensuing rebuild, the UW swept the Los Angeles schools and got payback from Michigan under Jedd Fisch's new coaching staff and the postseason seems like ample reward.
With one regular-season game remaining at Oregon in two weeks following a bye, plenty of lobbying will be done to make Williams the starting quarterback. He completed 7 of 8 passes for 67 yards and a TD throw to fellow freshman Decker DeGrasf and ran 6 times for 31 yards to keep the Bruins backpedaling.
Jonah Coleman topped all rusher with 95 yards and 2 scores on 21 carries and surpassed the 1,000-yard barrier, now with 1,008.
To get to the finish line, the Huskies had starting linebacker Carson Bruener relegated to a limited role with his shoulder injury, lost edge rusher Zach Durfee to what appeared to be another shoulder issue and had starting center D'Angalo Titialii leave the field temporarily with a hand injury. There was no word on anyone's current health going forward.
Early on , the game was a punt fest for the first five drives, an uneventful if not boring exchange of possession for each side, until UCLA's Brady Richter livened things up considerably by shanking his third one. The punter kicked the ball almost sideways into the UW bench, with it traveling just 17 yards.
Set up on the UCLA 36, the home team turned this special-teams gaffe into instant points. The Huskies got into the end zone fairly quickly by letting their top two running backs do what they do best.
After Coleman's 2-yard run, Cam Davis, who drew the start in his final home game, took a screen pass on the left side and rambled through an open lane for 19 yards to the UCLA 15. On the next play, Coleman accepted a pitch going right and charged to the goal line, where he followed right tackle Drew Azzopardi and carried a Bruins tackler into the end zone. With 3:51 left in the opening quarter, the Huskies were up 7-0.
With punting no longer in vogue after the early flurry, the Bruins responded with an 11-play, 65-yard drive for Mateen Bhaghani's 28-yard field goal. UCLA had to settle for the 3-pointer when Husky freshman linebacker Khmori House knocked down a third-and-6 pass at the 10. At the 13:38 mark of the second quarter, the Bruins pulled within 7-3. House would have maybe his best night as a Husky, creating a key turnover later on and finishing with 4 tackles.
Eschewing the punt made things a little dicey for the UW. Facing a fourth-and-1 on their 45, the Huskies went for the first down and an Adam Mohammed run was stuffed by UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oledejo for a 1-yard loss.
However, the Bruins could not capitalize on this heady defensive stand. They had the ball for six plays before handing it right back.
At the UW 17, Garbers back dropped to pass on a second-and-9 play, brought the ball back and edge rusher Russell Davis II stripped it cleanly from him, dribbled it up the field for a few yards while trying to scoop it and finally fell on it on the 31.
In a first half of continuous mistakes, the Huskies zipped up the field until Rogers carelessly threw one to the end zone and it was intercepted by cornerback Bryan Addison. Yet the UW got a serious reprieve here. Rogers was hit in the back by Oledejo in a blatant manner after letting go of the ball, roughing the passer was called and he made the Bruins pay.
Rogers safely put the ball in the hands of tight end Keleki Latu, who ran 8 yards to the end zone, diving in over the top of offensive guard Landen Hatchett for the final yard. With 3:46 left in the half, the Huskies had a 14-3 lead and Latu, whose older brother Laiatu was a UW and UCLA edge rusher, had his first Montlake touchdown.
The Bruins still had a response before the break. They moved 65 yards, helped by a pass-interference call on Ephesians Prysock, for a 1-yard TD pass from Garbers to freshman Kwazi Gilmer with 49 seconds remaining. The teams headed for the locker rooms wiith the Huskies on top 14-10.
The break did nothing to clean up a sloppy game. In fact, the mistakes came in a flurry to open the second half.
Rogers carelessly threw interceptions on the first two UW drives, setting up the Bruins on the 25 and 39, respectively. Yet UCLA wasn't opportunistic at all. The visitors settled for Bhaghani's 40-yard field goal to pull within 14-13 and gave the ball back after the second turnover.
From the UW 28, Bruins tight end Jack Pederson caught an 8-yard pass in the flat but had his legs taken out by House and the ball come squirting out before he hit the ground and was recovered by senior safety Kam Fabiculanan. It was another welcome bailout.
To no surprise, Williams Jr. replaced the off-target Rogers and he settled the everything down, moving the Huskies down the field for Grady Gross' 41-yard field and a 17-10 margin with 3:16 left in the third quarter. Rogers has now played just four and half quarters in the past two UW games. He finished with13 completions in 21 attempts for 115 yards and his one TD throw and those pair of unnerving interceptions.
Williams ater led a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives in which he hit DeGraaf with a 3-yard TD pass with 5:44 remaining and drove the Huskies for a 2-yard run to the end zone by Coleman, who now has 9 touchdowns on the season,
Down 31-13, Garbers led the Bruins to a pair of late and meaningless touchdowns. He finished 27-for-44 passing for 267 yards and a pair of TDs in facing his old team.
The Huskies now have two weeks to celebrate their postseason good fortune and to try their hardest to figure out a way to beat No. 1-ranked and unbeaten Oregon (10-0, 7-0) in Autzen Stadium in Eugene, or at least keep it close. An upset there would be so much bigger than any bowl game.
