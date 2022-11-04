Huskies Counting on Powell to Finally Shore Up the Secondary

For all the good things that have happened to the University of Washington football team this season, it's been difficult to watch an injury-riddled and short-handed defensive secondary back on its heels, getting beaten badly.

Those scorched-earth Husky defenders often have given up a score almost immediately following one pushed across by the UW offense.

Young cornerbacks continually have made mistakes and paid for it in live time on Saturdays rather than doing this hidden away on a practice field.

It's been costly, with the Arizona State game specifically one the UW should have won but didn't, all because its secondary couldn't stop anyone.

In that meeting, the Huskies kept grinding and grinding away to stay in it and even tied the score late at 38-all — only to turn around and give up an instant, game-winning touchdown pass to the grateful Sun Devils.

However, eight games into the season, Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff says it is ready to fully embrace a secondary finally back to full strength for Friday night's game against Oregon State at Husky Stadium.

It's interesting, too, how the designated savior for fixing this mess is sophomore cornerback Mishael Powell, who not too long ago didn't have a football scholarship and had to convince people he readily deserved one.

Powell has gone from a supposedly inconsequential walk-on player who wouldn't go away to someone as important as anyone to the immediate fortunes for this Husky football team.

"It's a testament to my work ethic to staying disciplined," said Powell said of his changing roles. "I'm working on my craft and always staying consistent."

Awarding a scholarship to Powell was one of the first team moves made by DeBoer, who through his research and likely a glance at last year's game film told him this player was deserving of serious football responsibility and corresponding financial aid.

Powell is pegged to start again for the first time since the Huskies' 39-28 victory over Michigan State, a game in which the 6-foot-1, 204-pound sophomore Seattle was injured. He was a huge loss.

"I think he's an elite communicator," UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said. "I think he plays with a lot of confidence. I think he garners respect."

In Powell's absence, dovetailing on the top of the loss of grad transfer Jordan Perryman getting injured, the UW tried junior Julius Irvin and redshirt freshmen Davon Banks and Elijah Jackson as fill-in starters, and used true freshman Jaivion Green as a reserve to the point he gave up his first-year eligibility.

Unlike those younger players, Powell never got on the field in his first or second seasons in the program. It wasn't until 2021 that he played in all 12 games and started three. He understands the enormous pressure that was placed on his younger teammates.

"It was good for them in the long run, them having a learning experience," he said. "They did mess up a few things, but I think it's just going to make them even stronger for next year and the upcoming years. They're going to be really good."

Powell, notably aggressive while his teammates have tiptoed around the field trying not to slip up, brings 16 games of experience with him as he prepares for the stretch run. He broke up three passes a year ago, but has no passing stats this season. He's still looking for his first Husky interception.

While this season was fulfilling for him after receiving a scholarship and a full-time starting job, the veteran corner had to be somewhat downcast over having his playing time taken from him in the third game when he was hobbled. He just keep battling.

"That was a bit disappointing, but I kind of just flushed it real quick," Powell said, "and tried to do as much as I can to get back on the field."

