Huskies Do-Everything Cam Sirmon Looking for Portal Landing Spot
He is the last of the Sirmons, at least for now.
Four years ago, Camden Sirmon showed up at the University of Washington as a non-scholarship quarterback, shortly after his cousin Jacob Sirmon, another signal-caller with a full ride, transferred out of the program, first to Central Michigan and then to Northern Colorado.
He teamed for a season with yet another cousin, Jackson Sirmon, before he had the Huskies all to himself in his family when the linebacker transferred to California to play for his father and Cam's uncle, Peter, the Bears' defensive coordinator -- and a former UW linebackers coach.
Yet after four seasons, Cam Sirmon, now a wide receiver, decided to cut the cord and has entered the transfer portal after doing a little of everything during his time in Montlake, serving as a quarterback, running back, pass-catcher and special-teams player.
Appearing in 23 Husky games, the tough-minded 6-foot, 196-pounder from Missoula, Montana, came up with his first career tackle against Oregon in his team's recent outing in Eugene while covering a kickoff.
In 2023, he appeared in six games as a receiver and came up with a reception for eight yards against Cal -- and his cousin Jackson.
In 2022, this Sirmon was a running back and rushed the ball three times for 12 yards and caught a pass for 14 yards, all against Portland State.
As a freshman, he made his college debut in the 2021 Apple Cup against Washington State by running one option play and showing up on the kickoff-coverage unit.
The thing is, he did all of this for free after committing and then turning down a scholarship offer from the University of Montana. The Grizzlies were greatly interested in him after he directed Missoula's Sentinel HIgh School to a 10-0 record and a state championship during the COVID-interrupted 2020 season.
If his hometown college team was wise to the him and all the possibilities, Montana would give this relentless, do-everything Sirmon a football scholarship and the reins to its offense, or at the very least put the ball in his hands, and see if he could help bring the Grizzlies a Big Sky Conference title.
