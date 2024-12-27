Huskies Emphasize Defense in Transfer Portal Pursuits So Far
It might have escaped notice, but the University of Washington football team is going through a fairly concentrated makeover on defense for 2025 -- over and above the expected departure of Steve Belichick.
The transfer portal returns for the Huskies so far indicate this: eight of their 12 signings or commitments are geared around defensive players.
Front to back, they've added veteran players to compete for three of the four defensive-line positions, three linebackers to decide who should have the two vacant roles coming following the Sun Bowl and a pair of extra-aggressive safeties.
Only UW cornerback has not received a boost from the portal auction block, though starting senior corner Thaddeus Dixon could return in 2025 because of the NCAA's recent decision to give back a season to junior-college transfers who meet a certain criteria.
While more defenders could be on the way, both from this nearly concluded portal window and the one coming in April, here's what the looming position battles could look like for a post-Belichick defense for the Huskies' second tour of the Big Ten as a conference member.
EDGE RUSHERS (1)
If all of the players here can finally get or stay healthy, these dual pass-rush roles could prove to be the Huskies' defensive strength, using any number of combinations. Returnees are current juniors Zach Durfee and Russell Davis II, and sophomores Isaiah Ward, Jacob Lane and Jayden Wayne. Neither Durfee nor Davis was able to play even half of the season and finish it, but Durfee ably showed off his star power with a 2.5-sack game against Eastern Michigan and Davis displayed his with a 3-sack outing against UCLA that rewarded him with co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors.
The infusion of portal talent comes from 6-foot-4, 280-pound Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei, an Arizona transfer, same as Davis and Ward, who started all 12 games for the Wildcats in 2024 and has opened 18 of 33 games in his career. The Huskies need someone who can stay on the field and create havoc. Davis, for all of his sacks and league accolades, still hasn't opened a college game after three years at the college level.
DEFENSIVE TACKLES (2)
Early on in the process, the Huskies went after Utah's 6-foot-3, 340-pound junior Simote Pepa and Western Michigan's 6-foot-3, 293-pound junior Anterio Thompson. At first glance, they appear to be role players. Pepa started just 3 of 37 games while collecting 45 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4 sacks in four seasons in Salt Lake City. Thompson opened 12 of 13 games while in the MAC this past season and came off the bench seven times at Iowa in 2023, totaling 35 tackles, 1.5 TFLs and 1 sack.
They'll be asked to compete with a host of returnees including twins Jayvon and Armon Parker, a junior and a sophomore and both coming off lower-body injuries that ended their seasons, plus redshirt freshman Elinneus Davis, junior Bryce Butler, junior Logan Sagapolu and freshman Omar Khan.
LINEBACKERS (3)
The Huskies turned the most aggressive in restocking their second row with proven transfers in Arizona junior Jacob Manu, Washington State sophomore Taariq Al-Uqdah and UCF sophomore Xe'Ree Alexander, all high-number tacklers and fairly mobile defenders. Pick two of these guys.
The 6-foot, 232-pound Al-Uqdah led the Cougars with 76 tackles and has 17 starts over two seasons. Alexander, who goes 6-foot-2 and 223 pounds, has 143 tackles combined in a season each for Idaho and UCF, including 17 in a game against West Virginia, has 13 starting assignments over his two seasons and was named as an All-Big Sky Honorable Mention selection in 2023.
Coming off a knee injury that sidelined him at midseason, the 5-foot-11, 228-pound linebacker is an elite player when healhty. In 2023, he was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection after leading the conference in tackles with 116, and he has 217 in his career. He started 25 of 32 games he played at Arizona.
The UW still needs someone such as redshirt freshman Deven Bryant, who's appeared in a dozen games, or redshirt freshman Hayden Moore, a Michigan transfer with two Husky appearances, to step up and support them.
SAFETIES (2)
The Huskies went all in to replace their departing safeties by picking up a pair of bookend players in Florida International's CJ Christian and Northern Arizona's Alex McLaughlin, whose physical style leans to head-hunter. They'll mix in with holdover junior Makell Esteen and redshirt freshman Vincent Holmes, who started four games and one time, respectively, and four freshmen, three of them who have received game time.
Christian, a 6-foot-1, 196-pound junior, started 24 of 27 games for his Conference USA team and piled up 151 tackles, 10 pass break-ups and 5 interceptions in his three seasons. McLaughlin, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound sophomore, started all 23 games that he appeared in for NAU and comes with 167 tackles, 16 PBUs and 6 pass thefts while earning first- and second-team All-Big Sky honors in his two seasons.
CORNERBACKS (0)
Curiously, the Huskies haven't felt the need to pick up any more corners, even with former starter Elijah Jackson, one-time Oregon transfer Darren Barkins and redshirt freshman Curley Reed turning to the transfer portal.
There's a good chance Ephesians Prysock and Dixon, both 12-game starters, could line up next to each other for yet another season, with the latter using the new allowance for JC players to extend his UW career. Also in the mix are redshirt freshmen Leroy Bryant, redshirt freshmen Caleb Presley and freshman Elias Johnson, but only Bryant has any game experience among them, appearing in a dozen contests over his two seasons. The UW could stand to add one more veteran player to this group, which would be a mandatory move if Dixon doesn't come back.
NICKELBACKS (0)
The Huskies return their top two guys at this position in redshirt freshman Jordan Shaw, an eight-game starter, and junior Dyson McCutcheon, a 24-game reserve over three seasons, so they seem well fortified in slot coverage.
