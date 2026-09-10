Huskies Expect To Use RB Committee, Order Undetermined

As the University of Washington football team seeks two new running backs to replace the fallen, Brian Bonner Jr., Trey Cooley and Ansu Sanoe have taken the most snaps this week and are expected to work in tandem against Utah State, with no particular order given for their usage.

Tight end Kade Eldridge, who was a running back at times for Lynden Christian High School, likewise has been able to show in practice what he can do in carrying the football, UW coach Jedd Fisch said on Thursday.

In the opener against Washington State, the Huskies went with second-year player Quaid Carr, Oregon transfer Jayden Limar and Troy transfer Trey Cooley, in that order, before Carr and Limar went out with injuries that will result in lengthy absences.

Fisch said the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Carr, who had hand surgery, likely won't return until the end of the season at the earliest.

With the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Limar, he injured an elbow near the end of the Apple Cup and his timeframe for returning remains uncertain, though he won't be back soon.

So that leaves two freshmen in Bonner and Sanoe, plus Cooley, the opening-day survivor, to jostle each other for the most carries and the lead role as they fill out the rotation.

"I don't think it's going to be any different than we did in the first game in backs getting different opportunities," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "I think we'll try to keep everything there as long as we can."

What was different in the running back discussion this time is the coach suggesting that Jordan Washington, out with a neck injury since early in spring ball, is progressing to the point this season might not be a total wash for him.

"I am more optimistic based upon the way his rehab has gone," Fisch said. "He's gotten a lot stronger. He's stronger than he was before he got hurt, with all of his weight-room metrics, with all of those numbers."

The coach said the 5-foot-10, 181-pound Washington, who was the Huskies No. 1 back in April, would need to hit certain benchmarks and undergo scanning on the injured area, be medically cleared by his attending surgeon for contact and then get into football shape by going through a personal training camp of no pads and pads.

Asked if this more likely would be near the end of the season if possible, Fisch said it could be earlier if the running back could pass all of the requirements before him.

"In terms of how things are trending he's doing exceptionally well," the coach said.