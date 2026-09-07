Huskies In Scramble Mode After Losing Pair of RBs

Paying a steep price for winning the Apple Cup, the University of Washington football team lost the services of its top two running backs -- Quaid Carr and Jayden Limar -- to injuries for an indefinite time, forcing the Huskies to totally revamp the position.

All of sudden, freshman Brian Bonner Jr. and Troy transfer Trey Cooley are the frontrunners to start next Saturday's game against Utah State, with freshman Ansu Sanoe another possibility. Tight end Kade Eldridge, who doubles as a fullback, could end up running the ball, as well.

Asked if he was concerned about being so shorthanded in rushers just one week into the season, UW coach Jedd Fisch said, "Yeah. Very. It is what it is."

Carr, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound second-year player from Riverside, California, injured a hand in the first half of the 24-10 victory over Washington State and will require surgery, Fisch said. He carried the ball five times for 28 yards in his first college start.

Quaid Carr slips out of a tackle during the Apple Cup. | Dave Sizer phot

An Oregon transfer yet a local product, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound Limar led the Huskies with 12 carries for 47 yards and a clinching 11-yard touchdown run, but came off late in the game with an elbow injury.

"I know they're not going to be back for awhile," Fisch said.

Since spring ball, the Huskies are down three running backs, including original starter Jordan Washington, who suffered a neck injury and is not expected to play this season.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Bonner, who didn't play against WSU, had more spring and fall camp carries than anyone else and will be given every consideration to step in and take the No. 1 job.

He comes off a senior year at Valencia High School north of Los Angeles in which he ran 113 times for 1,051 yards and 15 touchdowns, following a junior season of 197 carries for 1,493 yards and 25 scores.

Brian Bonner Jr. will be given every chance to become the new starting Husky RB. | Dave Sizer photo

"He and Trey will share the duties of the carries and Anu will give us a lot of football, as well," Fisch said.

Cooley, who previously played or practiced for Louisville, Georgia Tech and Troy, ran the ball four times for a net one yard in the Apple Cup in making his return to football after missing all of 2025 and most of 2024 with injuries.

On his first play with the Huskies, he dropped a pitch for a 6-yard loss on a play that began at the WSU 5. He's still shaking off the cobwebs and getting used to live football again.

"You miss a full year, it's the contact," Fisch said of getting reoriented with the game. "It's not about reading a run, it's about the contact."

Trey Cooley stretches with his new UW teammates. | Dan Raley

In his six years as a head coach, Fisch said this was the first time he's dealt with two significant injuries in the same position group.

He said the Huskies have no choice but to find a solution.

"We've got a lot of guys who are in the running-back room and we'll wind up playing the best guys and be able to make it work," Fisch said.