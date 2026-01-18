Huskies Find Veteran Transfer Portal Receiver in Greater Atlanta

Searching far and wide for a veteran wide receiver in the transfer portal, the University of Washington football team finally settled on Christian Moss, who's no relation to Randy Moss.

The 6-foot-3, 199-pound pass-catcher comes from Kennesaw State in Conference USA and located in the Atlanta suburb. He's originally from Kennesaw, as well.

Moss recently received a sixth year of eligibility after spending three years at Virginia Tech and the past two at Kennesaw State, apparently as medical compensation for missing the entire 2023 season with fractured and dislocated fingers.

On3 recently reported the four schools most ardently pursuing him were Kansas, Ohio State, Stanford and Washington.

This past season, Moss was Kennesaw State's second-leading receiver with 45 catches for 689 yards and 2 touchdowns on a 10-4 Owls team that lost to Western Michigan 41-6 in the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

In the second game of the season, he got to go up against one of the nation's better secondaries when he caught 5 passes for 54 yards in a 56-9 loss to Indiana in Bloomington.

He had 6 receptions each against Merrimack and Arkansas State. His longest catch went for 70 yards and a touchdown in a 45-26 victory over Florida International on the road.

His other TD grab was a big one, a 25-yarder from quarterback Amari Odom to beat Liberty 48-42 in double overtime, also away from home in Lynchburg, Virginia.

BREAKING: Kennesaw State transfer WR Christian Moss has committed to Washington, @PeteNakos reports.https://t.co/3gaylZEwNy pic.twitter.com/2OWixAQGnR — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 18, 2026

Moss initially began his career at Virginia Tech and redshirted in 2021, caught 6 passes for 71 yards the following season and sat out 2023 with his broken fingers.

Transferring to Kennesaw State, he caught 14 passes for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2024. He appared in nine games and started four. His longest scoring catch that season was a 60-yarder against UTEP. He also had a 41-yard scoring grab against Liberty.

Moss will join the wide receiver competition that includes returning starter Dezmen Roebuck, one-time starter Rashid Williams, returnees Chris Lawson, Justice Williams and Deji Ajose, and incoming freshmen Mason James, Blaise LaVista, Jordan Clay and Trez Davis.

Spring football is just over two months away.





