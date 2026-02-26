After Promoting Losman, Fisch Won't Look for OC Replacement

Jedd Fisch won't be seeking a new University of Washington offensive coordinator to replace the departed Jimmie Dougherty, rather he will simply promote JP Losman as his quarterbacks coach, he confirmed.

Speaking on the Andy and Ari podcast on Wednesday, the Husky coach said he would continue to call the plays on game day and didn't feel the need to put that coordinator label on someone else.

"I'm not looking for an offensive coodinator," Fisch said. "We promoted JP Losman to be our quarterback coach. That will take care of our 10th spot. I've run our offense the last six years. ... That's what I love to do. That's what I''m trained to do. I don't want to give that up."



In the 20-minute segment with podcasters Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman, the UW coach didn't extrapolate on why Dougherty left or was asked to leave, other than to say, "I thought it was good to have a little bit of a change there."



Instead, Fisch said he will bring in a "senior assistant" to help with game-planning, someone not connected to his organization who can bring a different perspective.

Earlier reports suggest Matt Cavanaugh, 70, a former NFL quarterback and long-time offensive coordinator, is someone who could fill that role.

🚨 NEW SHOW 🚨



🐾 @UW_Football’s @CoachJeddFisch joins



💰 Is LSU the MOST EXPENSIVE roster in 2026?



🍢 FSU cancels Mike Norvell’s spring booster tour



Loaded show with @AndyStaples & @AriWasserman:https://t.co/gXih3R2stD pic.twitter.com/vsCloP7iNs — Andy & Ari On3 (@AndyAriOn3) February 25, 2026

Fisch again reiterated he is not interested in giving up his play-calling responsibilities for the Huskies and his game-day relationship with Demond Williams Jr., his returning starting quarterback.

"I'm excited about going out there with another year with Demond, " he said.

As for Losman, Fisch said he and the former NFL quarterback go back 15 years since they were both with the Seattle Seahawks.

Losman came to the Huskies last season from Oklahoma and was at Clemson before that in support roles. This will be his first full-time coaching position.

One thing in his favor was he seemed to get along well with Williams last season, especially being that ex-pro quarterback.

"Last year, he was able to build a really, really strong relationship with Demond," Fisch said.

In a little over a month, the Huskies will open spring football practice and Losman apparently will be the only coaching-staff change.

A year ago, Fisch had to replace his offensive coordinator and line coach in Brennan Carroll, his defensive coordinator in Steve Belichick, his linebackers coach in Robert Bala and his safeties coach in Vinnie Sunseri.

In order, he brought or promoted Michael Switzer, Ryan Walters, Brian Odom and Taylor Mays to fill those vacancies.