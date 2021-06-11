Huskies' Future Strong Suit Will Be Their Offensive Line

Some of the team's youngest players up front also are among the UW's most powerful.

Having a heady spring football moment, Jimmy Lake sat back and called the Husky offensive line his favorite position group.

This was more than a little noteworthy considering this man made a name for himself at the University of Washington and was promoted to head coach largely by establishing a secondary with few equals nationally.

No, he admitted to holding a partial spot in his coaching heart for players he deemed gigantic, physical and, best of all, nasty.

"I love the offensive line," Lake said.

The Huskies return all five starters, guys who form the biggest bunch of blockers among all Pac-12 teams as well as in UW school history. They're spearheaded by experienced players such as Jackson Kirkland and Luke Wattenberg, decorated individuals who will be NFL draftees, Kirkland possibly high in the first round.

Yet somewhat obscured by this collection of football humanity are the next eight or so players peeking their heads out from the long shadows cast by Ulumoo Ale's massive 365-pound frame and Henry Bainivalu's imposing 340-pound girth.

Lake's love run deep with the UW O-line, and that extends well beyond those seasoned first-teamers who drop down in a three-point stance.

No wonder he wears a hat that says, "Run the damn ball."

"Our second o-line and into our third o-line could be starters at other programs," the coach said.

Team testing, which the coaching staff dubbed the Husky Combine, verified their physical prowess -- many of the UW's youngest linemen also are some of the strongest players across the entire team.

Gaard Memmelaar, a 6-foot-4 freshman guard from Caldwell, Idaho, emerged as the Huskies' top bench-presser, hoisting 415 pounds.

Fellow guard Myles Murao, a 6-foot-3, 335-pound freshman from Torrance, California, benched 385 pounds, leaving him fifth best amongst everyone.

In the front squat, Troy Fautanu, a 6-foot-3, 314-pound redshirt freshman tackle from Henderson, Nevada, and the heir apparent to Jaxson Kirkland's job, topped all Huskies by lifting 500 pounds.

Geirean Hatchett, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound freshman center from Ferndale, Washington, finished tied for fifth on the team with a 415-pound squat. Hatchett also ranked third among all Huskies with a 345-pound hang clean.

Ale, a returning starter but still just a sophomore in class standing, showed off the team's second-best bench press at 405 pounds.

Another sophomore, 6-foot-5, 300-pound tackle and one-time center Matteo Mele from Tucson, Arizona, finished tied for fifth on the team after turning in a 415-pound squat.

The Huskies should be in good hands for some time with these young, powerful men manning the trenches. Lake, for one, will be a big fan.

