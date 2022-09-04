Huskies Had Some Late Tweaks to the Starting Lineup

Zion Tupuola-Fetui entered Saturday night's opener against Kent State on the second defensive series, which was notable — because it meant the one-time All-Pac-12 and third-team AP All-America selection for the University of Washington was not a starter at edge rusher.

For this outing, senior Jeremiah Martin and sophomore Bralen Trice pulled the game-opening assignments at that position, leaving the player known as ZTF to come off the bench, which was just one of a number of unexpected personnel moves made by Kalen DeBoer's staff.

At tight end, Jack Westover drew the start and significantly more playing time against the Golden Flashes rather than fellow junior Devin Culp.

At defensive tackle, sophomore Faatui Tuitele, who missed all of spring practice with some sort of foot injury but was able to show the new staff what he could during fall camp, was the first-teamer against Kent State rather than junior Ulumoo Ale or redshirt freshman Kuao Peihopa.

Earlier in the week, sophomore Taj Davis was listed as one of the three starting wide receivers for this game, but Ja'Lynn Polk opened instead, though Davis managed to catch a 32-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter.

And at punter, walk-on and redshirt freshman Jack McCallister played instead of Idaho State transfer Kevin Ryan and averaged 34 yards on a pair of kicks. This was mildly surprising since Ryan, a senior, had averaged 45.6 yards per punt last season to rank fifth among all FCS players.

Zion Tupuola-Fetui came off the bench in the opener, but seemed to be good with the role. He and coach Kalen DeBoer celebrated the win. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

As for ZTF, he actually proved to be the fourth-best UW edge rusher in the 45-20 victory over the Golden Flashes. He finished with a solitary tackle while Trice came up with 4 and Martin chalked up 3, and sophomore back-up Sav'ell Smalls had his best outing as a Husky with 6 tackles.

"There are personnel groupings that get certain people on the field," DeBoer said. "We need to rotate up front, defensively. Just today, there were times we tried to get guys in the game because of their tempo, but we had to wait for the ball to be held or for them to sub before would can sub. I think that's going to exist all year long.

"I know we have enough confidence in all those guys to step on the field and go make plays for us."

A supreme sacker in 20202, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound ZTF recently acknowledged that NFL scouts question his ability to stop the run.

Yet it appears that the 6-foot-4, 269-pound Trice, who collected the Huskies' only sack against Kent State, and the 6-foot-4, 267-pound Martin have moved slightly ahead of him because they're more physical players.

DeBoer said the Huskies are actually short of tight ends. Besides the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Westover and 6-foot-4, 239-pound Culp, the Huskies used junior Quentin Moore and walk-ons in sophomore Zeke Pelluer and redshirt freshman Griffin Weiss to supplement them.

The new staff made a point of using a lot of players against Kent State. Fourteen guys made their college debuts for the UW on Saturday night and included freshman cornerback Jayvion Green, freshman defensive tackle Jayvon Parker, redshirt freshman safety Vince Nunley, redshirt freshman Husky Dyson McCutcheon, sophomore walk-on safety Sean Toomey-Stout, redshirt freshman edge rusher Maurice Heims, JC transfer edge rusher Sekai Asoau-Afoa, redshirt freshman offensive center Geirean Hatchett, redshirt freshman guard Gaard Memmelaar, redshirt freshman guard Myles Murao, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Sinosi Finau, walk-on redshirt freshman defensive tackle Bradley McGannon, Waiss and McAllister.

Toomey-Stout, a 5-foot-10, 194-pounder from Whidbey Island made the most of his opportunity, getting in on 3 tackles.

