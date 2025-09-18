Huskies Have Home Player Advantage In Hatchetts
The Hatchetts, Geirean and Landen, are apples that don't fall far from the tree.
Brothers from Ferndale, Washington,
University of Washington offensive linemen.
Starters at right guard and center.
Side by side.
Entering Saturday's 117th Apple Cup in Pullman, the Hatchetts not only bring a homegrown presence to a rivalry game full of out-of-staters, they're family for a rebuilt offensive line that a year ago was composed of strangers.
"It is very cool to have him right next to me to do it, but outside of that it's pretty normal," Landen Hatchett said of his brother, who's three years older. "It's an exciting opportunity, for sure."
They're two reasons everyone is so enthused about the Huskies' offensive line being able to settle in and fend for itself this season rather than go through a continual personnel shuffle as it did in 2024.
The UW ran behind Landen Hatchett up the middle three times to score touchdowns in their season-opening 38-21 victory over Colorado State, with Jonah Coleman, Adam Mohammed and Kade Eldridge each following him into the end zone.
The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Hatchett, when healthy, always has been regarded as a potential honors candidate and he's off to a productive start, grading out performance-wise among the best centers in the West.
After a brief sojourn last year to Oklahoma, the 6-foot-4, 310-pound Geirean Hatchett returned home to reclaim the starting right guard job he held two years ago for a portion of the UW's run to the CFP national championship game.
While not quite as mobile as his little brother, Geirean is the stronger of the two. He's definitely more serious-minded than his often jovial sibling. He wears a crewcut compared to his sibling's long flowing blond hair. Each brother seems highly respectful of the other, rather than sarcastic or jealous in any way of their relationship.
They became starters together on the football field for the first time in 2019 as a senior and a freshman at Ferndale High School. Six seasons later, they're back at it as college players, taking it all in stride.
"Now that we're out there together on Saturdays, it's not a big deal," Geirean Hatchett said. "He's just one of my other offensive-line teammates out there and we've got to get the job done."
Asked to explain what the Apple Cup is all about, the older Hatchett had an interesting take on things.
"A house is torn in half," Geirean Hatchett said of the opposing sides statewide.
Except in this case, the Huskies will come at it with a Hatchett residence in order, brothers arm in arm, paying the football mortgage.
