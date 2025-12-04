UW Center Landen Hatchett Has Surgery On Injured Wrist

Some guys will do just about anything to get out of practice.

No seriously, Landen Hatchett turned up in a hospital bed on Thursday after having wrist surgery, according to a photo he posted on social media. His University of Washington football season possibly could be over, though there's no official word on his status.

If so, that means Hatchett is done playing alongside his older brother Geirean, who was just one of two Husky offensive players to start all 12 games of the regular season, along with sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr.

It's been a tough year for the physical health of the UW offense.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pound Landen Hatchett, one of the Husky co-captains, was hurt in the eighth game against Illinois, a 42-25 victory, tried to play in the next outing at Wisconsin with a cast on his right wrist and had to come out.

His first regular season as the full-fledged No. 1 center ended with nine starts. Sophomore Zach Henning replaced the younger Hatchett as the starter for the past three games.

The Huskies are awaiting Sunday's bowl pairings to find out who and where they'll play and there's a good chance they'll face the winner of the Mountain West championship game between UNLV and Boise State in the LA Bowl on Dec. 13 at Sofi Stadium in the LA area, which means the team will have a short turnaround to get ready.

This younger Hatchett is dealing with his second invasive injury as a UW football player. Two years ago, he injured his right knee in December in preparation for the Huskies' Sugar Bowl pairing with Texas as part of the College Football Playoff and had to have surgery.

He was on crutches throughout.

Landen Hatchett attended the Sugar Bowl on crutches after suffering a knee injury and having surgery. | Skylar Lin Visuals

Hatchett was able to play again eight months later when the season began against Weber State, but he was on limited snaps and was a reserve player initially.

It wasn't until midseason that he became a starting guard for the Huskies, manning both the right and left sides with game-opening assignments, and then was the No. 1 center for the Sun Bowl against Louisville.

While he played with his brother in 2023 largely as reserves on the run to the CFP national championship game, they were separated last season when Geirean Hatchett transferred to Oklahoma, started one game and was lost for the season with an injury in a second Sooners outing.

So they had nine games together as mutual starters this fall before Landen was sidelined indefinitely by the latest mishap, leaving Geirean presumably to finish his college career on his own.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: