Huskies Have To Restore Beat-Up Offensive Line Once More
The University of Washington offensive line all of a sudden has turned into a house with a Tornado Alley address.
The Huskies have to continuously pick up the pieces and rebuild it.
Just when the UW had brought all of the original starters back together for the Illinois game two weeks ago, two more went down on Saturday afternoon in their 13-10 upset loss at Wisconsin.
In this case, Geirean Hatchett, be extra careful out there.
Through nine games, the 6-foot-4, 303-pound senior from Ferndale, Washington, and a starter at right offensive guard, is the only Husky first-teamer up front who hasn't been waylaid by a sprain, a fracture or a ligament tear and been ready to play at all times.
At Wisconsin, the UW had to pull Hatchett's brother Landen, the starting center and a 6-foot-3, 315-pound junior, early in the second quarter because he tried to play with his right hand casted after getting hurt against Illinois and couldn't make it happen.
"Landen has a cast on his hand and we felt all week we were able to practice with it and let him play with it," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. " But the way they were challenging him, we weren't able to go with it."
Not long after the younger Hatchett exited, junior Drew Azzopardi -- who was starting his 22nd consecutive game over two seasons at his right offensive spot -- had to leave with a lower leg injury and didn't return.
The Huskies ended the game with an offensive line, from left to right, of Carver Willis at left tackle, John Mills at left guard, Zach Henning at center, the older Hatchett at right guard and Paki Finau at right tackle.
Those might the UW starters for next Saturday's game against Purdue at home because it wasn't clear over the weekend how long Landen Hatchett and Azzopardi would be sidelined.
The Huskies previously lost the 6-foot-5, 312-pound Willis, a Kansas State transfer and a senior, and the 6-foot-6, 342-pound Mills, a precocious freshman, for three and two games to knee and leg injuries, respectively. The offensive struggled at times without them.
Wilis was replaced in the starting lineup by Max McCree, who since has been lost to a foot injury, and by Soane Faasolo, who played briefly at Wisconsin and jumped offside twice, while Finau previously stepped in for Mills and could start at a second different position for the Huskies.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Henning, a sophomore, has appeared in 24 games for the UW, starting just once -- at tight end in 2024.
So the Huskies will push forward and patch together a newly reassembled offensive line for Purdue and do their best to keep Geirean Hatchett in one piece.
