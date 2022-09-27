Huskies' Henry Earns Pac-12 Plaudits for Perfect FG Effort

Peyton Henry, almost a forgotten man as the University of Washington rolled out its high-powered offense, reintroduced himself to everyone in a big way on Saturday night against Stanford.

The sixth-year senior kicked four field goals in as many tries in the Huskies' 40-22 victory, a performance earning him Pac-12 Special-Teams Player of the Week.

Henry converted on three-pointers of 35, 47, 43 and 26, keeping him perfect for the season on seven field-goal attempts overall.

"I thought Peyton kicked the best that he has all year and the most chances, too," Husky coach Kalen DeBoer said. "That was great to see."

Henry had just one field goal in each of the UW's first three games as the coaching staff took a bold approach while rolling out the new spread offense.

Through the first four games, the Huskies have gone for it nine times on fourth down and made six, in some cases eschewing chip-shot field goals.

Yet Henry remains available when needed and he's off to a productive start.

The Danville, California, product is the third UW player to earn a conference weekly award. The week before against Portland State, Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr., offensive tackle Troy Fautanu and wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk received, in order, offensive player, offensive lineman and freshman of the week.

