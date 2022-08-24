Huskies Hoping to See More of Quentin Moore This Season

Full-dog heavy.

The University of Washington football team installed this formation last week.

It involves tight ends and more tight ends.

Unfounded fears that this would never happen were reasons tight ends Mark Redmond, Mason West and Javon Forward abandoned the program once new Husky coach Kalen DeBoer was hired last winter. They envisioned a spread offense that catered to wide receivers and not them.

"The last offense we had there was more tight ends on the field at one time," sophomore Quentin Moore said. "That's a lot of reason a tight end [or two] might have left."

Contrary to those fears, the 6-foot-4, 259-pound Moore is here to tell you the tight-end position — and himself — are alive and well with the season opener against Kent State just 10 days off.

"They're going to start losing the tight ends a lot," he said. "We didn't really get that many targets in the spring game, but I feel everything we're doing now is showing we can be part of this offense and contribute."

Moore is a local kid from Kenmore, Washington, who spent a season at Independence Community College in Kansas before coming home to join Jimmy Lake's pro-style, run-oriented offense.

Nothing good happened when he joined those Huskies. The team went 4-8. The offense floundered. He couldn't stay healthy.

A big guy with speed, Moore showed plenty of promise early on, but was injured twice during the season and appeared only in games against Oregon State and UCLA. He didn't catch a pass.

He arrived in Montlake thinking he would be more of a blocking tight end, which is the primary role he held at the JC level. Now he's considering the possibility he might become more of a receiver to go with those blocking skills.

With three seasons of eligibility left, Moore likely is the third tight-end option behind juniors Devin Culp and Jack Westover, but he's encouraged about what lies ahead.

"I know our [tight-end] room is really excited," he said. "We're kind of ready. Wait and see."

It's full-dog heavy time.

