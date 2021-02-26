Huskies in Pursuit of Myles Pollard, Touted Tennessee Cornerback

The defensive back has decreased his number of scholarship offers from 35 to 6.

University of Washington football fans complain every time the Huskies pursue a so-called 3-star recruit.

They might hold their tongue on cornerback Myles Pollard, who carries that label in some circles..

Then again, this guy's recruiting ratings are probably going to skyrocket from here on out from the modest acclaim he's initially acquired from the various analysts.

Sports Illustrated All-American caught up with Pollard, a class of 2022 recruit who hails from Ravenwood High in Brentwood, Tennessee. He's a very popular teenager among those waving around scholarships.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound corner, so long and lean, currently holds 35 offers and and trimmed his list of pursuers to six — Kentucky, Michigan, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Washington.

To SIAA, Pollard offers his thoughts of each of his finalists. Here's what he had to say about the Huskies:

"Washington has been recruiting me for a minute now, since the beginning of the season, really. It is really just a family environment over there. Their whole coaching staff is on me. I mean, my family, me, we just like that coaching staff a lot. They don't offer too many people; they just offer people they believe are the real deal on and off the field. To get that opportunity is like no other. Washington does have a real good record of getting DBs to the NFL as well."

You can read his comments on the other contenders and the entire SIAA story right here.

Pollard, just a junior, isn't quite sure which step he'll take next, whether he'll drop the six schools to a lower number to choose from or simply commit to sweepstakes winner.

Either way, his rating should bump significantly higher.