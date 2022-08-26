All Hands On Deck: Huskies Intend to Employ a Lot of WRs

A year ago, unbeknownst to the University of Washington fan base and the media, Jimmy Lake's wide-receiver corps was on empty.

Unannounced, the team's three projected starters, Terrell Bynum, Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, were injured in fall camp and forced to watch the season opener against Montana in street clothes. Their maladies ranged from a separated shoulder to recovery from wrist surgery.

One play into the shocking upset to the Big Sky visitor, the situation got much worse. Texas Tech transfer Ja'Lynn Polk broke his collarbone after making a 13-yard catch and the Huskies really had to dig deep to fill out the lineup.

A lost season and a coaching shake-up later, the opposite is true. The Huskies have the proverbial embarrassment of veteran pass-catching riches. They've got all hands on deck.

Everybody is healthy. Everyone is ready to share in a spread offense that highly favors them. Gentlemen, start your engines.

Rome Odunze, last year's leading UW receiver, is back for more. Skylar Lin Visuals

The Husky wide receivers all walk around starry-eyed these days considering the unlimited possibilities of a high-powered attack expected to generate huge numbers, beginning with participation.

Asked how many receivers he might utilize when the games are on the line, Husky coach Kalen DeBoer didn't shy from offering a high number.

"I think a lot," he said. "We've had as many as seven that are on the field and in the rotation."

Which means practically no one in a Husky jersey and receiving gloves among the veterans will be sitting idle for long for the UW season opener against Kent State on Sept. 3.

Fingers, don't fail you now.

Giles Jackson (0) and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (4) are poised to play this season. Skylar Lin Visuals

On the eve of spring practice, DeBoer's offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, pointedly singled out Odunze, McMillan and Polk when asked for the inherited players who seemed best suited for the pass-first offense the staff was about to install.

All of those players were starters when the 2021 season ended and they'll be the Husky regulars lining up wide and in the slot when the new season unfolds.

Ready to play behind them are Taj Davis, Giles Jackson and Lonyatta Alexander Jr.

Davis started six games last fall to offset the epidemic of absences. Jackson, also a prolific kick returner at times, figures to be highlighted in the offense because of his speed and elusiveness. An Arizona State transfer, Alexander was one of the standouts of the spring preview and will be asked to continue his big-play heroics.

Need one more? Jabez Tinae played some as a true freshman last year. He should stay ready at all times.

Jalen McMillan draws encouragement from receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. Skylar Lin Visuals

Here's how DeBoer breaks down the situation eight days before unveiling his first Husky team, which easily could double as a persuasive wide-receiver recruiting pitch going forward.

"You have guys who are the go-to guys and the ones who get the most amount of plays, the most targets," the he said. "I think you can get into six or seven, five for sure. I think we've got that. I think we're in five or six right now and try to continue to develop. If we could get six, I'd feel we were in a good spot."

That's a whole lot better than having just one or two.

