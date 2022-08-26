Skip to main content

All Hands On Deck: Huskies Intend to Employ a Lot of WRs

Kalen DeBoer wants at least a half-dozen pass-catchers ready to go.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

A year ago, unbeknownst to the University of Washington fan base and the media, Jimmy Lake's wide-receiver corps was on empty.

Unannounced, the team's three projected starters, Terrell Bynum, Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan, were injured in fall camp and forced to watch the season opener against Montana in street clothes. Their maladies ranged from a separated shoulder to recovery from wrist surgery.

One play into the shocking upset to the Big Sky visitor, the situation got much worse. Texas Tech transfer Ja'Lynn Polk broke his collarbone after making a 13-yard catch and the Huskies really had to dig deep to fill out the lineup.

A lost season and a coaching shake-up later, the opposite is true. The Huskies have the proverbial embarrassment of veteran pass-catching riches. They've got all hands on deck.

Everybody is healthy. Everyone is ready to share in a spread offense that highly favors them. Gentlemen, start  your engines.

Rome Odunze could be catching, running and throwing the football this season.

Rome Odunze, last year's leading UW receiver, is back for more.

The Husky wide receivers all walk around starry-eyed these days considering the unlimited possibilities of a high-powered attack expected to generate huge numbers, beginning with participation.

Asked how many receivers he might utilize when the games are on the line, Husky coach Kalen DeBoer didn't shy from offering a high number.

"I think a lot," he said. "We've had as many as seven that are on the field and in the rotation."

Which means practically no one in a Husky jersey and receiving gloves among the veterans will be sitting idle for long for the UW season opener against Kent State on Sept. 3.

Fingers, don't fail you now.

Giles Jackson and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. confer at practice.

Giles Jackson (0) and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (4) are poised to play this season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On the eve of spring practice, DeBoer's offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, pointedly singled out Odunze, McMillan and Polk when asked for the inherited players who seemed best suited for the pass-first offense the staff was about to install.

All of those players were starters when the 2021 season ended and they'll be the Husky regulars lining up wide and in the slot when the new season unfolds.

Ready to play behind them are Taj Davis, Giles Jackson and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. 

Davis started six games last fall to offset the epidemic of absences. Jackson, also a prolific kick returner at times, figures to be highlighted in the offense because of his speed and elusiveness. An Arizona State transfer, Alexander was one of the standouts of the spring preview and will be asked to continue his big-play heroics.

Need one more? Jabez Tinae played some as a true freshman last year. He should stay ready at all times.

Jalen McMillan and JaMarcus Shephard share a moment.

Jalen McMillan draws encouragement from receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard.

Here's how DeBoer breaks down the situation eight days before unveiling his first Husky team, which easily could double as a persuasive wide-receiver recruiting pitch going forward.

"You have guys who are the go-to guys and the ones who get the most amount of plays, the most targets," the he said. "I think you can get into six or seven, five for sure. I think we've got that. I think we're in five or six right now and try to continue to develop. If we could get six, I'd feel we were in a good spot."

That's a whole lot better than having just one or two.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Lincoln Kienholz has committed to Kalen DeBoer and the UW.
Football

Husky QB Commit Kienholz Shows Off Athleticism, Set to Have Ranking Increase

By Dan Raley
Sekai Afoa-Asoau joins the UW as a JC transfer edge rusher.
Football

A Moment with New Edge Rusher Sekai Asoau-Afoa

By Dan Raley
Alphonzo Tuputala is bidding for a starting linebacker role.
Football

The Huskies' Best Linebacker Might Not Be Who You Think

By Dan Raley
LaMason Waller III committed to the UW in May.
Recruiting

Long-Range Husky Commit's Reputation Continues to Grow

By Dan Raley
Quentin Moore played in just two games in 2021.
Football

Huskies Hoping to See More of Quentin Moore This Season

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. gathers his Indiana teammates around him.
Football

Michael Penix Jr.'s Quarterback Tale of the Tape

By Dan Raley
Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb discusses the quarterback competition.
Football

UW Coaches' Job Was To Reveal QB Starter, Keep Others from Leaving

By Dan Raley
Michael Penix Jr. addresses being named the UW starter at quarterback.
Football

Penix on the QB Competition: 'It Was Just Real Tough'

By Dan Raley