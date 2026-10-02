Huskies Involved in Sack Race Nobody Wants to Win

Two years ago, in Demond Williams Jr.'s first quarterback start for the University of Washington football team, Oregon enthusiastically welcomed this new assignment of his by sacking him 10 times in Eugene.

It was a brutal afternoon to be the Huskies' No. 1 signal-caller, whether as a newcomer or a seasoned veteran.

Even more ruthless was to be one of the men who was entrusted with protecting him as if he were part of a Secret Service detail that failed badly.

Just one of the five starting Husky offensive linemen that day returned in the same role in the Sun Bowl a month later against Louisville -- right tackle Drew Azzopardi.

Left offensive guard Gaard Memmelaar and left tackle Kahlee Tafai never played another down for the Huskies, transferring to Central Florida and Minnesota, respectively, not even hanging around for the postseason game.

Right guard Landen Hatchett and center D'Angalo Titialii swapped positions, with Hatchett starting over the ball for the first time in his UW career in El Paso and Titialii, a Portland State transfer, playing at guard because there was no one else to tap for it.

Changes with an eye on the future had to be made by Jedd Fisch's coaching staff back then.

Which brings us to October 2026, 22 months later, with the Huskies coming off a 27-24 loss to Minnesota, one in which this latest UW team permitted 7 sacks -- the second-highest total over 30 games of the Fisch era.

Trailing only that Oregon debacle.

So heading into Saturday's game at USC, now what?

Demond Williams Jr. tries to launch a pass as Minnesota's Theorin Randle gets a hand on him. | Dave Sizer photo

Trying to soften the criticism on this offensive line, which has been mounting after each of four games with no discernible rushing attack, the Huskies spread the blame around.

"A sack is on 11 [players], plus the coaches," Fisch said.

"I've got to get the ball out faster," Williams said.

Demond Williams Jr. is about to get sacked by Minnesota's Karter Menz, who had a pair in last week's game. | Dave Sizer photo

Changes were inevitable following that 10-sack abomination at Oregon two years hence.

There still might be a few either this week or next, with Landen Hatchett returning to center after dealing with a broken wrist, John Mills getting trial runs at left tackle and Geirean Hatchett jumping between left and right guard, depending on what Mills is doing.

A year ago, a fairly cohesive Husky offensive line had two games in which it generously gave up a real high number of sacks, and injuries played a role each time.

The UW was responsible for 6 sacks against Ohio State, which was a situation exacerbated by left tackle Carver Willis, now playing for the San Francisco 49ers, going down with a knee injury late in the first half.

The Huskies later coughed up 5 sacks at Wisconsin, with the younger Hatchett starting and attempting to play through that damaged wrist by using his other hand to snap and quickly pulling himself from the game.

Lately, the common denominator has been that every time Fisch's team gives up 5 sacks or more, it loses.

And typically what happens is someone gets sacked from the starting lineup.