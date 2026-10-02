Facing USC, Fisch Talks Fast Start, Hatchett Decision, Hot Yoga

The thing about Jedd Fisch, and this might be the NFL background in him, but he stays even keel no matter if his team lost by four touchdowns to Penn State on the road or upset USC at home, both of which it did in 2024.

Consider that five days after losing to Minnesota 27-24 in a game that sent countless people surrounding the program into panic mode, Fisch was asked how the Huskies would deal with potential 100-degree heat when facing USC in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Deadpan, the Husky coach said, "We've been doing hot yoga every morning at 7."

Ba-boom.

Fisch actually turned serious before making a funny in his Thursday media session conducted over a Zoom call and offered the following approach that's been ingrained in the Huskies (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) for their coming game against the Trojans (4-1, 1-1).

"We're not going to go in there and play scared and keep everything in front of us," he said. "We have to do a good job of tackling. Last week, we missed 20 tackles or so and that led to explosive plays. We're going to try and be physical at the point of the attack."

In terms of personnel, the Huskies will return cornerback Manny Karnley and nickelback Rahshawn Clark to the starting secondary after either missing the Minnesota game in its entirety or playing special teams only.

The big question mark remains center Landen Hatchett, who has now missed seven consecutive games over two seasons since breaking his snapping wrist.

Asked why it's taken so long for Hatchett to heal, Fisch offered more insight than before.

In the spring, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Hatchett had a second surgery on his right wrist to try and get ready for this season.

Landen Hatchett, recovering from a broken wrist, watches the Huskies play without him. | Dave Sizer photo

He initially was expected to return for the last two weeks of fall camp.

He remains questionable for the USC game.

"It's a game-time decision," Fisch said.

As for that overheated Saturday game, the coach said his team just has to go play in the sweltering temperatures and deal with it as best they can.

Maybe Hatchett ought to try that hot yoga and see if his wrist finally responds.