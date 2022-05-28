Which Way to the Beach? Huskies Know, Offer Young Tackle

When it comes to Huntington Beach High School sports offerings, surfing and beach volleyball immediately come to mind.

The campus is so close to the Pacific Ocean, the sounds of crashing waves and smell of saltwater wafting through the parking lot wouldn't be out of the question.

How could you not spend your lunch break or after-class hours or even skip class to run through the nearby sand, paddle out to the breakers and get lost in the whole beach scene.

Surf's up, dude.

However, this school is much more than waxed boards and pinpoint serves. It has Justin Tauanuu coming through the Huntington Beach High hallways. Filling up those hallways. Making it hard for people to get around him in those hallways.

Tauanuu is just finishing up his sophomore year at HBHS. He's a football player, specifically an offensive tackle. He carries an ever expanding 6-foot-6, 280-pound frame. His highlight video is just beginning to circulate.

The University of Washington has seen it. On Thursday, Kalen DeBoer's recruiters extended a scholarship offer to Tauanuu, his first from a Power 5 football program. More should be coming.

In promoting this young talent, others point to Tauanuu's 10 de-cleaters.

A de-cleater, for those who need a football translation here, is when you drive an opponent backward several yards -- and off his feet.

In his highlight footage, Tauanuu takes on one helpless defender, turns him toward the sideline and power drives him 15 yards before the other guy goes crashing to the turf.

While the Huskies have made sure to get in early on this Class of 2024 prospect, Taaunuu holds other offers from San Diego State, San Jose State, Fresno State, UNLV and Massachusetts.

The latter also is known as UMass, which aptly describes this kid from Huntington Beach.

