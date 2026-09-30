Huskies Let Hobbled Clark Play, But In Restricted Manner

We saw Rahshawn Clark for all of 23 yards against Minnesota. He wasn't being penalized, wasn't beat out for playing time.

Rather the 6-foot, 200-pound University of Washington defensive back and return man had a calf injury that permitted him to play, but only under isolated conditions in this past Saturday's game the Huskies lost 27-24.

He could return the occasional kickoff or punt -- Minnesota launched just one of the former that he got took upfield -- but he couldn't go out at his usual nickelback position and run with the wide receivers play after play.

"We weren't going to put his lower body at risk or a soft tissue that could set us back three or four weeks," UW coach Jedd Fisch said. "It wasn't the right medical decision so we gave him just the return game. "

While he called for fair catches on a pair of punts, the only open-field running Clark took on was returning a Minnesota kickoff in the second quarter, from his 8 to the 31, with the Huskies trailing 21-7 at the time.

The Husky medical staff determined that the third-year player was at 95 percent capabilities with his injury, which left enough room for him to get re-injured with continuous use.

"He wasn't going to be able to run full speed play in and play out," Fisch said. "Most returns don't go. If there was the opportunity to take a return, he did."

Rahshawn Clark heads up the field with an interception that was deflected in the air against Utah State. | Dave Sizer photo

A five-game starter in 2025, Clark had offseason shoulder surgery and seemingly has been less than 100 percent through the Huskies' first month of games.

He came off the bench at nickelback for the season opener against Washington State, giving way to freshman Jeron Jones, and started the next two outings at nickel against Utah State and Eastern Washington.

Clark had a 57-yard interception return to close out the Huskies' 16-14 victory over Utah State, going from his 4 to the Aggies' 39 before he was brought down with the scoreboard clock at all zeroes.

The Huskies were down a pair of starting defensive back against Minnesota, with cornerback Manny Karnley sitting that one out with a soft-tissue leg injury and Clark pulling his limited duty. Both should be full go for Saturday's USC game in Los Angeles.

It's been a challenge for this coaching staff over the first four games to find enough bodies to run the football on the offensive side and then get creative someone such as the hobbled Clark and let him run in a limited fashion.

"We're working through a lot," Fisch said.