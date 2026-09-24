What UW Is Saying About Landen Hatchett's Possible Weekend Return

Landen Hatchett, normally the University of Washington starting center who is recovering from a broken wrist, has practiced with the team this week but still no determination has been made on whether he can play in Saturday's night game against Minnesota.

According to UW coach Jedd Fisch, no one will know what Hatchett's status is until right before the 8 p.m. kickoff at Husky Stadium.

"It'll be a game-time decision." he said.

An encouraging development though is the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Hatchett, who is one of the team captains, took part in the Huskies' Wednesday practice.

"He practiced more yesterday than he's practiced all year," Fisch said. "We're waiting to see what that looks like."

While the requirements haven't been spelled out publicly for what it will take for him to receive medical clearance to play again, one has to think it boils down to his strength in clutching a football.

Hatchett, a nine-game starter in 2025, broke his right wrist in last year's Illinois game, attempted to play again against Wisconsin, had surgery and has been diligently trying to get cleared this fall.

An added Big Ten availability report released on Wednesday had four UW players listed as questionable for the Minnesota game: nickelback Rahshawn Clark, cornerback Manny Karnley, defensive tackle DeSean Watts and Hatchett.

Asked who else would he turn to besides freshman Jeron Jones if both Clark and Karnley can't play against the Gophers, Fisch mentioned Elias Johnson and Ramonz Adams as possibilities.

Yet he didn't expect it to come down to two defensive backs being out. Injuries weren't specified for Clark and Karnley.

Karnley didn't play against Eastern Washington, with Jones taking his spot, while Clark's injury appears fairly recent.

"I expect one or both of those guys to play," Fisch said.

As for the 6-foot, 315-pound Watts, a Sacramento State transfer who has appeared in each game as a reserve so far, the coach said he should be available.

Landen Hatchett and Elinneus Davis both were inactive for the past two UW football games. | Dave Size

If not, normal defensive tackle starter Elinneus Davis, a Minnesota native, is slated to return after missing two games. He previously had been dealing with a shoulder injury.

"We're in a great spot because Elinneus is back," said Fisch, who suggested the 6-foot-3, 320-pound Davis could have played this past Saturday if he was needed.

The Big Ten reports Davis as probable, as is edge rusher Logan George, the Ohio State transfer who missed the Eastern Washington game.