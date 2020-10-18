SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Huskies Limit Scrimmage Info, But Appear to be Making Strides

Dan Raley

Answering questions, everyone was like a quarterback avoiding the rush.

Coach and players from the University of Washington football team deftly sidestepped every specific inquiry about Saturday's scrimmage, offering no pertinent information, no detail, almost nothing.

We know it was held. That's about it. Purposely we don't know much more. 

Speaking of quarterbacks, how did those four starting candidates do?

"The quarterbacks all looked fantastic," sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio said.

"They all made quick reads," sophomore cornerback Trent McDuffie said. "They all looked really good."

Oh.

More than ever, it appears the Huskies intend to limit all information regarding progress being made, specifically by the quartet of QB hopefuls, leading up to the Nov. 7 season opener at California.  

Actually, defensive-line coach Ikaika Malloe might have helped narrow things down a little with an off-hand comment. Or maybe not.

Without naming guys, he said those who kept the ball and ran gave his defenders some fits. 

Redshirt freshman Dylan Morris and senior transfer Kevin Thomson are those more inclined to freelance and scramble a bit. Sophomore Jacob Sirmon and true freshman Ethan Garbers are not.

For that matter, the only quarterback practice footage the UW has released in a week's time has shown Morris and Thomson in action, but not the other two. 

Yet that's hardly any confirmation of things.

Actually, Malloe did offer some interesting tidbits about his D-linemen. He said sophomores Tuli Letuligaseno and Taki Taimani, who have been nicknamed "the Twins," have assumed leadership roles in the position room.

The coach also singled out redshirt freshman Jacob Bandes for making a superlative play against the No. 1 offense.

"Jacob made a huge step going forward," Malloe said. "You actually saw him building his confidence."

Meeting with the press for the first time at the UW, McDuffie spoke about having fellow corner Elijah Molden choose to return for his senior year rather than move on like outside linebacker Joe Tryon and defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike.

"I texted him right away," McDuffie said. "He's been a huge role model. I'm glad that he's back."

Ulofoshio, a walk-on until January and now a starter on the inside, keeps a busy schedule. He's a pre-med student. He turned down other scholarship offers to come play for Washington.

The Nevada product, by way of Alaska, said conversations with senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman and departed cornerback Myles Bryant, both original walk-ons, prepared him for landing his scholarship and role.

"I just knew what it took and how much work I needed to put in," he said. 

The Huskies have 20 days until the opener. Twenty days to keep things vague. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

Pretty good article, Mr. Riley, er, I mean, Raley. Especially considering how close to the vest Jimmy seems to play it.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel Shared in the National Championship Rewards

The former University of Washington offensive coordinator took a midseason beating but he was there to see the Huskies run the table for a title.

Dan Raley

by

Patrick T

Scoutlook: Will Freshman Center Myles Murao Be an Early Contributor?

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller goes in-depth on newcomer Myles Murao. The Southern California offensive lineman arrived on Montlake with high expectations. Can he contribute early?

Trevor Mueller

WATCH: Husky Maven Podcast Addresses New Defensive Leaders, Coaching Insecurity

Our Second Thought discussion addresses the Washington's defensive changes created by the departures of Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzurike. Who are the defensive leaders now? And is there a coach feeling some heat?

Mike Martin

Huskies Hold Saturday Scrimmage, No Word How Well It Went

Freshman tight end catches short touchdown pass from new quarterback during weekend competition.

Dan Raley

All Eyes Are on the Quarterback Battle: Who Will Lead the Huskies?

The University of Washington hasn't had a wide-open quarterback competition since 2014. Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller looks at the many candidates seeking the job now.

Trevor Mueller

by

AimeeAllen

WATCH/LISTEN: Mike Yam Breaks Down the Washington Football Schedule

The broadcaster joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin on On Second Thought as they look at the Washington Huskies football schedule. Will the California or Oregon game be Washington's toughest?

Mike Martin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel Experienced a Painful and Emotional UW Return

After taking the Toledo head-coaching job, the former Husky offensive coordinator learned the MAC school had scheduled Washington and he couldn't believe it.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

With Philip Rivers Stumbling, Guess Whose Name Came Up?

The Colts, of course, have a former University of Washington quarterback on the roster with a big arm people would like to see.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pinkel's Return Fired Up Billy Joe Hobert

The former University of Washington quarterback remembered something that was said the year before that irked him entering the Toledo game.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

JT Tuimoloau's 5-Star Work Ethic Separates Him from the Pack

There is no shortage of high school football players that are 6-foot-5 and 285 pounds. What separates SI All-American JT Tuimoloau from the rest of the players in the country is his work-ethic.

Mike Martin