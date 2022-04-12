Skip to main content

Huskies Look for Another Fairfield Playmaker, Offer Cornerback

Leroy Bryant visits UW, leaves with scholarship proposal.

Somewhere in the University of Washington back football files are directions to Fairfield, California. City of 100,000 people. Halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento. Home to Jelly Belly jelly beans.

Four and a half decades ago, legendary coach Don James and his Husky recruiters stopped off in this Northern California metropolis and came away up with one of his first real recruiting finds: Doug Martin, a defensive tackle, a four-year starter and a 10-year NFL player.

Kalen DeBoer's new staff likewise is mining Fairfield for football talent. 

On Monday, they offered a football scholarship to Leroy Bryant, a swift cornerback among many other endeavors at Fairfield's Rodriguez High School. 

Actually, the 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back traveled to Seattle for a visit, attended practice and sat for some rain- and football-themed photos before leaving with a Husky offer. 

Bryant plays both ways for Rodriguez High and led the 7-4 Mustangs in receiving with 25 catches for 456 yards and 4 touchdowns. On defense, he had two pass interceptions and dropped a third in his season opener alone. 

Capable of going the distance, Bryant returned a pair of kicks for scores during the 2021 pandemic-shortened spring football season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He's also in his third season as a starting guard for the Rodriguez basketball team, a sport that could easily lead to scholarship offers for him.

The UW was the 14th school to offer Bryant a scholarship, joining Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, Utah, Utah State and Washington State among others. 

If he's half as good as Doug Martin, who played for Fairfield High, he's worth pursuing.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

In This Article (1)

Washington Huskies
Washington Huskies

Noah Williams is transferring to the UW.
Basketball

Noah Williams Makes Its Official: He's Transferring from WSU to UW

By Dan Raley4 hours ago
Caden Brown has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Reach Out to New York Edge Rusher with Scholarship Offer

By Dan Raley5 hours ago
The Husky edge rushers hit the sled.
Football

Alphonzo's Anniversary is Among Sights and Sounds of UW Spring Practice No. 6

By Dan Raley8 hours ago
Freshman Voi Tunuufi has had two standout games.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 90): Bright Spot in Bad Season, Tunuufi Ready to Do More

By Dan Raley11 hours ago
Nyckoles Harbor has a UW football offer.
Recruiting

Add the UW to Those Pursuing Super Swift Edge Rusher from D.C.

By Dan RaleyApr 10, 2022
Zion Tupuola-Fetui talks about his weight loss.
Football

Weight a Minute: These Huskies Already Look in Much Better Shape

By Dan RaleyApr 10, 2022
Jaden Green gets ready to snap the ball.
Football

UW Fresh Start (No. 89): Green Goes On Daily Hike, Needs to Stay the Course

By Dan RaleyApr 10, 2022
Aydin Breland has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer SoCal DT Who Fielded First Scholarship Proposal as 6th-grader

By Dan RaleyApr 10, 2022