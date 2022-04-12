Huskies Look for Another Fairfield Playmaker, Offer Cornerback

Somewhere in the University of Washington back football files are directions to Fairfield, California. City of 100,000 people. Halfway between San Francisco and Sacramento. Home to Jelly Belly jelly beans.

Four and a half decades ago, legendary coach Don James and his Husky recruiters stopped off in this Northern California metropolis and came away up with one of his first real recruiting finds: Doug Martin, a defensive tackle, a four-year starter and a 10-year NFL player.

Kalen DeBoer's new staff likewise is mining Fairfield for football talent.

On Monday, they offered a football scholarship to Leroy Bryant, a swift cornerback among many other endeavors at Fairfield's Rodriguez High School.

Actually, the 6-foot, 175-pound defensive back traveled to Seattle for a visit, attended practice and sat for some rain- and football-themed photos before leaving with a Husky offer.

Bryant plays both ways for Rodriguez High and led the 7-4 Mustangs in receiving with 25 catches for 456 yards and 4 touchdowns. On defense, he had two pass interceptions and dropped a third in his season opener alone.

Capable of going the distance, Bryant returned a pair of kicks for scores during the 2021 pandemic-shortened spring football season.

He's also in his third season as a starting guard for the Rodriguez basketball team, a sport that could easily lead to scholarship offers for him.

The UW was the 14th school to offer Bryant a scholarship, joining Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State, Utah, Utah State and Washington State among others.

If he's half as good as Doug Martin, who played for Fairfield High, he's worth pursuing.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven