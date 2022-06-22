From Fresno to Seattle, Marks Is Master of College Football Improvisation

The new UW running-backs coach has had to scramble since Kalen DeBoer changed jobs.

More than once over the past six months, Lee Marks has demonstrated he's fully capable of changing directions, just like he did once as a Boise State running back.

In December, he took over as Fresno State's interim football coach once Kalen DeBoer left for the University of Washington before the season was done, and he guided the Bulldogs to a New Mexico Bowl victory.

For those keeping score, that was one more interim win than the Huskies received over three season-ending games from former defensive coordinator Bob Gregory, who led a patchwork coaching staff following Jimmy Lake's in-season firing.

Once he joined DeBoer in Seattle, Marks took over a UW running-back corps and found it disturbingly low on healthy, available talent, creating a notable logistics challenge for him.

At times during Husky spring practice, the new assistant coach had just three players running through drills for him, including a walk-on player.

Lee Marks served as Fresno State interim coach at the New Mexico Bowl. USA TODAY Sports

Since coming to Montlake, Marks has helped rearrange the talent pool in the Husky backfield in a steady and sometimes uncomfortable manner. Players were asked to come to Seattle. There's also a good chance some were asked to leave, too. Recruiting hype no longer matters. System fit becomes foremost.

Regardless of how it's played out, the new coach and the rest of the staff have had to get creative with the running game.

Portal incoming: New Mexico's Aaron Dumas, Virginia's Wayne Taulapapa and Nebraska's Will Nixon.

Portal outgoing: Caleb Berry and Emeka Megwa.

Recruiting commitment: Tybo Rogers.

"I want them to be able to be themselves and that's do everything — running, receiving, blocking," Marks said of his runners.

As people slowly get to know the new staff better, Marks recently earned some national recognition, turning up 46th on a list of the top 50 college running-back coaches, as compiled by Big Game Boomer. Accolades like that become a business card.

Marks is one of five Pac-12 coaches to earn a spot in this particular ranking, joining, in order, USC's Kiel McDonald (6), UCLA's DeShaun Foster (10), Oregon's Carlos Locklyn (34) and Oregon State's AJ Steward (49).

Once fall camp opens, the former Boise State rusher (2001-05) and Boise State and Fresno State running-backs coach should be able to enjoy some coaching normalcy once again.

Marks' spring-time contributors, Jay'Veon Sunday and Dumas, will be joined by the three new transfers and rejoined by the previously injured Richard Newton, Cam Davis and Sam Adams.

Best of all, he shouldn't have to make the interim rounds this season.

